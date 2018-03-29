When dust collects under an appliance like a refrigerator, the reduced airflow can force it to work harder to keep things cold or frozen. A simple trick is to vacuum away the dust, but often the extension hose on a vacuum isn’t long enough or narrow enough at the opening to squeeze underneath. To remedy this, simply take a cardboard paper-towel tube and secure it to the vacuum hose with a rubber band. Then flatten it so it fits snug under the fridge. Turn the vacuum on to suck up all those dust bunnies.
