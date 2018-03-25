A programmable thermostat is an easy way to save money on heating and cooling costs. But it’s imperative you know where to install one. Choose the room where you plan to spend the most time or where the temperature is most important to you, like a family room or bedroom. Then make sure the thermostat is positioned away from things like a front door (which can blast cold air into the home), the sun’s rays from a window or the area above a register vent. A false reading can cause a thermostat to overwork and waste energy.
