You should turn on your kitchen exhaust fan every single time you use your stove. Whether your stove is gas or electric, an exhaust fan is important because it removes excess heat, odors and moisture, and it prevents grime from accumulating on surfaces like kitchen cabinets. But most important, when you cook, airborne particles are created, which are a form of air pollution. If you have gas burners, it’s even more important to always use your fan: Carbon monoxide and other types of air pollution will be sucked out through the vent.
