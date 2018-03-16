Defending champion Jeremy Koling snagged a one-shot lead after the first two rounds of the Waco Annual Charity Open at Brazos Park East on Friday.
The professional disc golf event will continue through Saturday.
Koling followed up an opening-round 57 with a 13-under 54 in the second round later Friday, for a 111 total. That gives him a one-throw lead on a pair of other top pros in Nate Perkins and Paul McBeth, who are tied for second at 112. Koling birdied 13 of the 18 holes in the second round, and had no bogeys.
In the women’s division, Sarah Hokom shot rounds of 66 and 61 for a 7-under 127. That gives her a six-shot advantage over defending champ Paige Pierce entering Saturday’s final round.
Baylor equestrian hosts Oklahoma State
The No. 7 Baylor equestrian team will close the regular season by hosting No. 3 Oklahoma State on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
Baylor (5-5, 2-1) is coming off an 8-6 loss to Delaware State on March 3 in Felton, Del.
Oklahoma State (7-3, 3-0) is coming off a 17-3 win over West Texas A&M last Saturday. The Cowgirls took a 14-4 decision over Baylor last October in Stillwater.
Wallace candidate for CLASS award
Baylor catcher Carlee Wallace is one of 30 softball players up for the Senior CLASS Award which recognizes excellence on and off the field.
Wallace, a transfer from Auburn, is hitting .321 with two homers and 15 RBIs for the No. 11 Lady Bears. She hit for the cycle against Abilene Christian on Feb. 25.
The candidates will be narrowed to 10 later this season for the award which recognizes players in four categories, including community, classroom, character and competition.