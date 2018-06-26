State 7-on-7 will get rolling in College Station this weekend with Division II and III tournaments happening Thursday and Friday, while the Division I tournament is slated for Friday and Saturday.
La Vega, McGregor, Gatesville, Lorena, Mexia, Hillsboro, Fairfield and China Spring qualified in Division II, for schools in Classes 4A and 3A.
The top two teams in each pool will play Friday at 9 a.m. in the Championship bracket. Then the thir- place teams are seeded with the top eight playing in the championship bracket while the rest play the remaining teams in the consolation bracket at 8 a.m. Friday.
La Vega is in Pool C with Bonham, Goliad and Rockport. McGregor is in Pool D with Brock, Snyder and Sweeny. Gatesville is in Pool E with Cuero , Graham and Needville. Lorena is in Pool F with Boerne, East Bernard and Springtown.
Mexia is in Pool J with Celina, Glen Rose and Worthing (Houston). Hillsboro is in Pool K with Gonzales, Marion and Paris. Fairfield is in Pool L with Brownwood, Heritage (Midlothian) and Silsbee. China Spring is in Pool N with Bridgeport, Jim Ned and Stafford.
In Division III, Bremond is the lone Central Texas team and is in Pool G with Childress, Louise and Sonora.
All Division III teams will play in a single-elimination Championship bracket on Friday at 8 a.m.
Qualifying for Division I were Temple and Belton. Temple is in Pool A with Foster, Parkland (El Paso) and Sachse, while Belton is in Pool F with Franklin (El Paso), Rockwall and Travis (Fort Bend).
The top two teams in each pool advance to the championship bracket at 9 a.m. Saturday. The third and fourth-place teams in the pool move on to the consolation bracket at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Police investigating body found at home of Giants’ Jenkins
FAIR LAWN, N.J. — A body has been found at a New Jersey home where New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins lives.
The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says it is investigating a death at the house in Fair Lawn, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of MetLife Stadium. Property records show Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years.
Authorities have identified the dead man as 25-year-old Roosevelt Rene, a family friend of Jenkins. The prosecutor’s office didn’t say where Jenkins was when the death occurred.
A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn’t comment further.
Jenkins played at Florida from 2008-10 before finishing his college career at North Alabama. He was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.
Body found in ballpark beer cooler prior to Reds-Braves game
ATLANTA — The body of a third-party contractor has been found inside a beer cooler at SunTrust Park.
The body was found Tuesday by a worker from the same company. Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O’Hara tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she could not say if foul play is suspected because the investigation is ongoing.
Cobb County police say in a statement that officers responded to a “call of a deceased person located at SunTrust Park” before the Atlanta Braves’ game against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Braves declined comment, referring reporters to the statement from Cobb County police.
O’Hara tells the newspaper the identity of the person would not be released until the family is notified. She says the Braves are assisting in the investigation.