If you must print Word documents, make a few eco-friendly choices. First, choose paper made from 100 percent postconsumer recycled paper; this is old paper that’s been pulped and made into new paper. It’s readily available at any office supply store. Second, find the default margin size setting in your word processing program and decrease the margins to .75 of an inch. This will increase the amount of text that fits on a page, reducing the number of pages printed. Even lowering the font size by 1 point can have a big positive impact.
© 2018 Danny Seo