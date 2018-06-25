If you think every day brings a new series, you’d be wrong. It’s more like two new series a day. At least.
Netflix begins streaming “Secret City” (TV-MA), an ambitious new political thriller from Australia featuring an international cast and a story as topical as today’s headlines.
Anna Torv (“Fringe,” “Mindhunter”) stars as a journalist who finds the official explanation of a recent suicide dubious. Her subsequent digging churns up conspiracies involving a tug of war between the United States and China over influence in the capital city of Canberra. Look for Mekhi Phifer (“ER”) as the American ambassador.
So many American series feature Australian actors that it’s hard to distinguish familiar favorites from “foreign” stars. And many of the performers from Down Under take on some pretty heavy American accents. That dreamy Dixie songbird Scarlett O’Connor from “Nashville” is played by Australian actress Clare Bowen. “Longmire” star Robert Taylor seems as Hollywood cowboy as they come, but he’s from Melbourne. Lorna Morello, the heavily accented New Yorker from “Orange Is the New Black,” is played by Sydney native Yael Stone. Australian Portia de Rossi (“Ally McBeal,” “Arrested Development”) was a model before she was Lindsay Bluth Funke.
The list goes on, and I haven’t even gotten to the “big” stars: Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts, Rachel Griffiths or New Zealander Sam Neill. Later this summer, Acorn begins streaming the Australian drama “Mystery Road,” starring Perth-born Judy Davis. She’s been so good at playing Americans that she was cast as Judy Garland in “Life With Judy Garland: Me and My Shadows,” first lady Nancy Reagan in “The Reagans” and gossip columnist Hedda Hopper in “Feud: Bette and Joan.”
I’m rather hard-pressed to name an American performer who’s ably sported a native accent Down Under. I think Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mad Men”) represents our chief export in her role as detective Robin Griffin in Jane Campion’s miniseries “Top of the Lake,” set in New Zealand and, in season two, Sydney.
Still, Moss is half-British.
- Also streaming today on Netflix, the comedy special “W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro” (TV-MA).
