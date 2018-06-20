Remember “Castle”? That series’ creative team, Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, return for “Take Two” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), a second experiment with a familiar formula.
Rachel Bilson stars as Sam, the former star of a preposterous cop show who loses her job and her dignity after several very public transgressions are captured by tabloid news and social media. Fresh from rehab, her agent lands her a part in a movie about a private eye. Ever the professional, Sam decides to study a real private detective, Eddie (Eddie Cibrian, “CSI Miami”).
Sam’s showbiz past and her tabloid flameout offer “Take Two” more opportunities for Hollywood satire than “Castle.”
If you think about it, the series’ main drawback is that Eddie looks more like a former TV cop than Sam. But who’s really thinking about it? Did anybody really think Bilson looked like a real doctor on “Hart of Dixie”?
Bilson actually gets better as the pilot progresses and warms to her “I’m not as dumb as I first appear” character. At first, she does too convincing a job of playing a mediocre actress trapped in a ridiculous role.
If this isn’t “Castle II,” it’s at least “Castle Searches for a Younger Audience.” Will that work? “Castle” appealed to network TV fans in search of comfort food. Will older viewers embrace the youngish Bilson? Her personality and performance seem better suited to the Freeform channel.
- “The Gong Show” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) returns for a second season hosted by “Tommy Maitland,” portrayed by a barely disguised Mike Myers.
Myers, the former “Saturday Night Live” star and force behind three huge comedy franchises (“Wayne’s World,” “Austin Powers” and “Shrek”), can pretty much do anything he wants.
Curiously, he has followed a trajectory similar to his fellow “SNL” and “Shrek” star Eddie Murphy. Both men became so familiar and famous that the only way they could do “new” roles, or appeal to new fans, was to bury themselves in prosthetics and hide behind computer-generated animation. Now Myers is hiding in plain sight, appearing on a summer throwaway series, seemingly just for laughs.
- Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) stars in the six-part British thriller “Next of Kin,” streaming on AMC’s premium subscription service, Sundance Now.
Other highlights
- Challengers arrive on “The Four: Battle for Stardom” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Tandy and Tyrone find a possible mentor on “Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- Alec Baldwin hosts the fourth season premiere of “Match Game” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Two hyper-violent series, “Queen of the South” (8 p.m., USA, TV-14) and “Shooter” (9 p.m., USA, TV-14), return for third seasons.
- A party slides out of control on “American Woman” (9 p.m., Paramount, TV-14).
Series notes
Steve Harvey hosts “Little Big Shots” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-G)
... On two helpings of “Marlon” (NBC), a marital ruse (8 p.m., TV-14), therapy (8:30 p.m., TV-PG).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.