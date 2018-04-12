Cinemax imports the British detective series “Rellik” (9 p.m., TV-MA). The six-part drama throws up quite a few hurdles for the casual viewer, but it’s well worth watching for those who hang on.
For starters, the drama proceeds backward in time. This narrative device is announced in a fairly clumsy fashion, with action frozen and then reversed in slow motion to announce that we’re bouncing backward. It’s jarring, even annoying, at first.
Other viewers may balk at the fact that the leading character (and lady’s man to boot) has been horribly disfigured by an acid attack. Richard Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) stars as Gabriel Markham, an intense detective obsessed with tracking down the serial killer who left him looking like Pruneface from the old “Dick Tracy” comic strip.
As the action begins, Markham (and the audience) learns that the police have their man in their sights. But he’s not so sure. And we all become less certain as the drama hits the rewind button, explaining various characters’ actions and motivations and offering us new interpretations of things we’ve already seen. Things that happen later, that is.
This may remind some viewers of a police procedural take on the 1978 Harold Pinter play “Betrayal,” a drama that inspired a 1983 film adaptation, which in turn inspired a “Seinfeld” episode that was perhaps the long-running series’ most experimental.
- Ready for a serious take on “Lost in Space”? While the original was so family-friendly that it cast the mom from “Lassie” (June Lockhart), in the new Netflix series streaming today, parents John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen Robinson (Molly Parker) are at the point of separating before their fateful voyage. Or at least that’s what we learn after a series of extended flashbacks.
The action here proceeds at a glacial pace. Perhaps that’s fitting because their craft appears to have crashed in some polar ice cap. Look for Taylor Russell as eldest child Judy, Mina Sundwall as wisecracking Penny and Maxwell Jenkins as Will. Parker Posey (“Best in Show”) has the best role of all, that of the double-dealing, self-absorbed Dr. Smith.
Early on, Will’s irrepressible curiosity gets him stuck in a tree with a mysterious robotic creature. Just don’t expect it to say, “Danger! Danger!”
That would be too much fun.
Other highlights
- “Vice”(6:30 p.m., HBO, TV-14) looks at the impact of moving the United States embassy to Jerusalem; the future of facial recognition software.
- A bomb rocks Washington, D.C., on “Taken” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Room service on a two-hour helping of “MasterChef Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- Stuck on the Candy Killer on “Once Upon a Time” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Earth faces danger on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Director Mel Brooks spoofs the style of the Hollywood Western and deconstructs its racial stereotypes in the 1974 comedy “Blazing Saddles” (8:30 p.m., AMC).
- A missing child may die without her medicine on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Tom Holland and Kylie Minogue appear on “The Graham Norton Show” (9 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
Series notes
A Navy SEAL goes rogue on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Illusionists audition on “Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
Cleaning up after dirty bombs on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A two-hour “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Just scraping by on “Jane the Virgin” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
