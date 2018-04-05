When the last oil boom in the Permian Basin screeched to a halt in 2014, something unexpected happened — families stuck around.
Now, with production ramping up again, all corners of the community are feeling the effects of population growth. Including area public schools, where record enrollment is putting a strain on an already low-performing district. In Odessa, school administrators and teachers are parents are asking the question: where are we going to put all of these kids?
To folks outside the region, Permian High School is best known as home to the Panthers, the football team that inspired the book, movie, and TV show, “Friday Night Lights.” But locally, Valerie Hammit’s precalculus class may be setting a new record. She has 63 kids in her precalculus class.
“It’s impossible to get 60 kids to be quiet at the same time,” said Hammit. “Not only be quiet, but listen.”
She used to have about 30 students in the class, until the school lost another math teacher to a higher paying job with an oil company. She said it can be hard to retain math and science teachers in the booming Permian Basin, where they’re recruited for oilfield jobs that pay six figures.
“Trust me, I’m on LinkedIn. Just because of my math degree and data analysis. People contact me and I’m like, ugh. It’s tempting. It’s really tempting,” she said.
But Hammit’s head of the department, and she’s been teaching in the Ector County Independent School District for almost 30 years. She’s said she’s not going anywhere, anytime soon.
Jose Carrasco, a senior in Hammit’s pre-cal class, moved to the Permian Basin from the Dallas area because of his dad’s job in the oilfield. And he’s not the only student with that story. The entire school district is seeing record enrollment: over 32,000 students and counting. You can see it in school parking lots — there are license plates from Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, other states with big oil economies.
“Going between classes gets really crowded,” Carrasco said. “It’s really hard just to walk, to get from class to class.”
Permian High Principal Danny Gex said the school was built decades ago — for about 2,500 students. Next school year, demographers are projecting it will have enrollment around 4,100. The following year, 4,400. And the next, 4.700. He said portable classrooms might be the best immediate solution.
The high school campuses are boxed into residential neighborhoods — there’s virtually no room to expand without demolishing houses. This worries Roy Garcia, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools for Ector County ISD.
“Now that everything’s on the uptick again, our projections are like, frightening again in terms of numbers,” Garcia said. “And we already need more elementary schools, middle schools and high schools.”
The community voted down a bond last year that would have funded the building of more schools and facilities.
A new bond committee is forming this month, and putting a school-building proposal together, likely for sometime next year. Just like in the failed 2017 bond, they’ll consider proposing the possibility of adding another comprehensive high school to the district. Mike Adkins, the communications director for Ector County ISD, said some people don’t like that idea.
“The tradition and pride that goes into having the two high schools — Permian and Odessa High — who have battled for so long, and have that rivalry, and the great memories for everyone who went through here — they want that for their own kids,” he said.