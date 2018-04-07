Alexandra Barron
Moody High
Parent: Mary Massey
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Beta Club president; UIL academics; CX debate; Student Council; Youth Congress; marching band; band sweetheart; golf; tennis; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; FCCLA; yearbook; Food for Families drive; visits and serves the elderly with her church group.
Future plans: Attend Texas A&M-Commerce for bachelor’s degree. Hopes to obtain Ph.D., wanting to be a zoologist specializing in African animals at a conservation or rehabilitation center.
Josiah Rankin
Premier High
Parents: Theresa and Joe Rankin
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Enjoys playing sports such as disc golf and football; worked at Hawaiian Falls last summer; recognized for helping fellow students with their studies.
Future plans: Attend Texas State Technical College to earn associate’s degree in automotive repair. Wants to become an automotive technician.
Elizabeth Yount
Rapoport Meyer High
Parents: Dianne and Roger Yount
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Society of High School Scholars; UIL academics; volleyball; dancer; cheer; track; Peer Assistance and Leadership; Key Club; yearbook; Lite-Up; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; nursery worker at church; volunteer with mission work through church.
Future plans: Attend Stephen F. Austin State University and major in nursing. Wants to become a pediatric nurse.
Catherine McClintock
Riesel High
Parents: Heather and Tommy McClintock
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Valedictorian of class; National Honor Society president; class vice president (4 years); golf (regional qualifier 3 years); all-district basketball; cheer; Student Council; FFA; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Vacation Bible School volunteer; Master’s Workshop counselor; Student Life Camp volunteer.
Future plans: Attend McLennan Community College then transfer to Baylor University and later attend medical school. Wants to be pediatrician with focus on mission work.
Mark Riddle
Robinson High
Parent: Peggy Riddle
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: FFA, All A honor roll; powerlifting; football; track; Marine Delayed Entry program; Guide Dogs for the Blind volunteer; Rockets Reaching Out; lifeguard at Hawaiian Falls and lifeguard supervisor.
Future plans: Attend Texas Tech University and pursue bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering; ultimately earn a Ph.D. in petroleum engineering. Wants to work as engineer at Exxon.
Dylan Chapman
University High
Parents: Leslie and Kyle Chapman
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society; Phi Theta Kappa Society; Academic Achiever; U-Show anchor; Challenge Team captain; Student Council president; Key Club officer; baseball (all-district) and captain; Midway Little League umpire; volunteer with Challenger Little League, Special Olympics and No Limitations.
Future plans: Wants to play baseball in college and major in journalism with the intent of becoming a radio/TV sports play-by-play commentator.
Jordan Willis
Valley Mills High
Parents: Erica Willis and William Willis
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Projected valedictorian; National Honor Society; All-State academic volleyball; cheerleading (nominated for All-American at NCA camp); tennis; school math award (3 years); nursing home volunteer; elementary school volunteer; B.A.R.K. volunteer.
Future plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in biomedical sciences with intent to become a veterinarian.
Analisa Villarreal
Vanguard College Preparatory
Parents: Yvonne and Fernando Villarreal
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta; Margaret Cannon Boyce Brown Award; Vanguard Ambassador; Student Council; Senior Peer Program leader; cheerleading (head cheerleader, 12th; cheer captain, 10th-12th); Spanish Club president; Waco Symphony Belles and Brass; Catholic Christian Education teacher; National Charity League.
Future plans: Attend a four-year university and major in mechanical engineering. Wants to work for a major U.S. company.
Dylan Rivera
Waco High
Parents: Glory Rivera and Sabas Rivera
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: NASA High School Aerospace Scholar; National Honor Society; Teen Leadership Waco; Academic Achiever; orchestra (State Solo & Ensemble Contest qualifier); Waco Youth Council co-chair; Cameron Park Zoo volunteer; St. Louis Catholic Church youth group leader; Hillcrest PDS Elementary mentor.
Future plans: Major in aerospace engineering or mechanical engineering at a four-year university. Wants to be an engineer in the aerospace industry.
Macie Polansky
West High
Parents: Jana and David Polansky
Activities, honors and volunteer highlights: Miss West; National Honor Society; FFA (4 years, president, 2017-18); volleyball (academic all-district, first team setter, 2016); class vice president (4 years); Key Club (vice president, 2016-18); Student Council; CCE class at St. Mary’s Church of the Assumption; Bible school volunteer; Cal York benefit organizer.
Future plans: Attend Texas A&M University and major in nursing. Wants to return to live in West and work in the emergency room at either Hillcrest or Providence.