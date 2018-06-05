WASHINGTON — Thanks to the support of two Texas Democrats, a bipartisan coalition of members of the U.S. House is on the cusp of bypassing House Speaker Paul Ryan and moving major immigration bills to the chamber’s floor.
On Tuesday morning, two Democrats who represent the Texas border — U.S. Reps. Vicente Gonzalez of McAllen and Filemon Vela of Brownsville — announced they would sign onto an arcane legislative petition that was originally spearheaded by another border member, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican from Helotes.
Last month, Hurd and a handful of other House Republicans, frustrated by the lack of movement on immigration, initiated an obscure legislative tactic called a discharge petition in an attempt to bypass committees and GOP leadership. The petition would force a series of votes on several bills that address immigration issues, including the legal status of “Dreamers” — young undocumented immigrants who came to the country as minors and have been granted reprieve from deportation and two-year work permits under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.
The discharge petition quickly gained dozens of backers, including most House Democrats. Three Texas Democrats representing the border — Gonzalez, Vela and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Laredo — withheld their support from the petition, citing concerns that it could lead to legislation passing that would clear the way for the construction of a border wall.
With Vela and Gonzalez signing on, the petition’s tally grows to 215 names, just three short of the 218 needed to force votes on the U.S. House floor. Hurd is the only Texas Republican to sign on.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Cuellar issued a statement indicating he would hold firm on his current position.
Capitol Hill is bracing for a conservative backlash to the tactic. Immigration is the most contentious issue within the GOP conference and a floor vote on these measures — which include a hardline approach to Democratic-favored policies — is sure to pit the conservative wing of the House Republican conference, known as the Freedom Caucus, against members like Hurd. That puts the chamber’s Republican leadership in the crosshairs . GOP members are scheduled to meet Thursday morning to address the issue.