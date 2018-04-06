WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Corpus Christi, resigned on Friday.
The decision marks the capstone of a tumultuous few months for the four-term congressman, who has been dogged by sexual harassment allegations.
“While I planned on serving out the remainder of my term in Congress, I know in my heart it’s time for me to move along and look for new ways to serve,” he said in a statement.
He previously announced his retirement in December, creating an open-seat race to succeed him.
If Farenthold quits, the governor will call a special election to fill the seat, the winner of which would serve until early January 2019.
In 2014, Lauren Greene, Farenthold’s former communications director, sued the congressman alleging gender discrimination, sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Both parties agreed to drop the case in 2015, but the terms of the settlement were not clear. Last year, Politico reported that the Office of Compliance had covered an $84,000 settlement to Greene in that case. Farenthold pledged to reimburse the federal government but later became more circumspect about when he would do so.
Farenthold, meanwhile, faces an investigation by the U.S. House Ethics Committee over the allegations, along with questions about whether he used official resources for his re-election and if he made false statements to the committee.