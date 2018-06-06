BRUSSELS — The European Union on Wednesday announced it will start imposing duties from July on a list of U.S. products in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.
“The new duties start applying in July,” European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic told reporters. “It is a measured and proportionate response to the unilateral and illegal decision taken by the United States.”
Sefcovic said that formalities in finalizing the list should be completed this month. The EU says it will introduce “rebalancing” tariffs on about 2.8 billion euros’ ($3.4 billion) worth of U.S. steel, agricultural and other products, including bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice.
Trump imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum from the EU on June 1. He said the move is meant to protect U.S. national security interests, but the Europeans claim it is simply protectionism and breaks global trade rules.
The EU exported some 5.5 million tons of steel to the U.S. last year. European steel producers are concerned about a loss of market access but also that steel from elsewhere will flood in.
The EU — the world’s biggest trading bloc — has also taken its case to the World Trade Organization. If the WTO rules in its favor, or after three years if the case is still going on, the EU plans to impose further tariffs of 3.6 billion euros on U.S. products.
“The EU’s reaction is fully in line with international trade law. We regret that the United States left us with no other option than to safeguard EU interests,” Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a statement.
Exemptions sought
Britain, France and Germany have joined forces to urge the U.S. to exempt European companies from any sanctions the U.S. will slap on Iran after pulling out of an international nuclear agreement.
In a letter made public Wednesday, ministers from the three European countries told U.S. officials they “strongly regret” President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 deal to which their nations also were signatories.
The agreement was meant to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Trump argued that it was insufficiently tough and has said sanctions will be imposed on any company doing business with Tehran.
The ministers — British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz — said they want the U.S. to “grant exemptions” for European Union companies that have been doing business with Iran since the nuclear deal took effect in 2016.
“As close allies, we expect that the extraterritorial effects of U.S. secondary sanctions will not be enforced on EU entities and individuals, and the United States will thus respect our political decision and the good faith of economic operators within EU legal territory,” they said in their letter to In a letter dated Monday to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dated Monday.
They also said that Iran should not be cut out of the SWIFT system for international money transfers.
Many companies from Europe and the U.S. have been steadily building up their investments in Iran in the wake of the nuclear deal, particularly in the fields of pharmaceuticals, banking and oil. Sanctions could be damaging, especially if they affect business interests in the U.S.
The ministers reiterated their view that the deal with Iran remains the “best means” to prevent the country from becoming a nuclear power.
They also warned that any Iranian withdrawal from the deal would “further unsettle a region where additional conflicts would be disastrous.”
The letter was published during a trip to Europe by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has backed Trump in declaring the nuclear deal too soft on Iran.
Earlier this week, Netanyahu met with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who both reiterated their support for the accord.
He met British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday. May said that Britain, like France and Germany, believes the nuclear deal “is the best route to preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.”
“We will remain committed to it as long as Iran meets its obligations,” she said.
The publication of the letter came a day after Iran said it was preparing for the resumption of uranium enrichment within the limits set by the 2015 agreement. The modest steps appeared mainly aimed at signaling that Iran could resume its drive toward industrial-scale enrichment if the nuclear accord unravels.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sought to downplay the implications of the move and said it did not violate the terms of the deal.
“It shows a sort of irritation, and it is always dangerous to flirt with the red lines,” Le Drian said on Europe-1 radio.
“We must keep a sense of proportion and stick to the agreement,” he said. “And today, the agreement is not broken and Iran respects totally its commitments.”
Jill Lawless in London and Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.