Bellmead City Council
At-large Linda I. Robinson Gary Moore
District 4 William Boyd Ridings Jose R. Arrollo Jr.
Proposition A Authorizing the city of Bellmead to provide for the planning, acquisition, establishment, development, construction, financing and renovation of a Sports and Community Venue Project, adjacent support facilities, and any related infrastructure, collectively known as “Bellmead Multi-Purpose Venue” and located near Research Drive and Loop 340, including the payment of the costs of maintenance and operation and to impose a new and additional hotel occupancy tax at a rate not to exceed 2 percent to finance the project. If approved, the maximum hotel occupancy tax rate in the city would be 17 percent of the price paid for a room in a hotel.
Proposition B The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth of one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
Crawford City Council
Vote up to three candidates for the three at-large seats Terrence Smith Anthony Bubert Frances Roe Brian Porter Jamie Burgess
Mart City Council
Vote up to three candidates for the three at-large seats Tomas Mansfield Zac Byrd Henry Witt III Kevin Schaffer
McGregor City Council
Ward 4 Jeff Douglas John Ronnie Guerra Joe Leos
Mayor: Jimmy Hering
Ward Two: Paul Allison
Waco City Council
District 1 Cecil P. McDowell Dwayne Banks Andrea Jackson Barefield Luis M. Guevara
Mayor: Kyle Deaver
District III: John Kinnaird
Woodway City Council
Ward 2, Place 1 David W. Achterhof Keven R. Kehlenbach
Bosqueville ISD
Vote for up to three for the at-large positions Robby James Heath Jackson Jeff Bird Jim Brejcha
China Spring ISD
Place 7 Joseph Grubick Steve May Matt Penney
Connally ISD
Place 1 E.Z. Padron Trey Copeland Dana McCoy
Place 7 April Pullen Jason Hancock
West ISD
Bond election For the issuance of $20 million of bonds by West ISD for the acquisition, construction and equipment of school buildings, including a new elementary school and the acquisition of land and levying the tax in payment.
Waco ISD
District 1, Place 1 Ashley Womack Norman J. Manning
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
The cities of Bellmead, Crawford, Waco and Woodway, as well as the Waco Independent School District, contracted with the county for the election.
Those entities will have early voting from: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday (April 23) through April 27 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 28, April 30, and May 1
Residents can vote at any of the four early voting locations:
McLennan County Elections Administration Office, Records Building basement 214 North Fourth St., Suite 300, Waco
Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center 1020 Elm Ave., Waco
Bellmead City Hall 3015 Bellmead Drive, Bellmead
First Assembly of God Church 6701 Bosque Blvd., Waco
Early voting information for entities not partnering with the county:
Bosqueville ISD Early voting times for Bosqueville ISD will be at the Bosqueville Administration building, 7636 Rock Creek Road, in Waco. The location will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays from Monday to May 1.
China Spring ISD China Spring ISD will have early voting 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the Administration Office, 12166 Yankie Road, in China Spring. Early voting hours will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and continue 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 30 and May 1.
Connally ISD Connally ISD will hold early voting 8 a.m. to 4:30 on Monday through Friday and April 30 and May 1 at the administration building, 200 Cadet Way, in Waco.
Mart The city of Mart will hold early voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and April 30. Early voting continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through April 27, and May 1. Residents can cast their ballot early at Mart City Hall, 112 N. Commerce St., in Mart.
McGregor Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Monday through Friday at the McGregor City Hall council chambers, 302 S. Madison. Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 30 and May 1.
West ISD Early voting runs 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through April 27; and April 30 and May 1 at the West ISD Administration Building, 406 West Shook St.