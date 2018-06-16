SAN ANTONIO — Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey has won re-election, beating a challenge from longtime activist Cindy Asche after a long and bitter fight on the convention floor Friday.
Dickey got 65 percent of the delegates’ votes to Asche’s 35 percent at the end of the tumultuous afternoon session.
While Dickey won a clear majority of the Senate districts earlier in the day, Asche refused to concede, triggering hours of procedural wrangling inside the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center here. Both candidates’ names were placed into nomination, and they were each allowed five-minute speeches to make their final pitch.
Asche used her remarks to announce a bombshell: Jennifer Stoner, the party’s accounting director, had just resigned because “she has never seen the level of dishonesty, manipulation and erroneous reporting that she has seen from this chairman and her direct quote was ‘He is not trustworthy.’ ” Asche added that Stoner has promised to return if Dickey did not get re-elected.