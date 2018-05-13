A 20-year-old man was shot about eight times Sunday evening near downtown Waco following a fight between two groups of people, Waco police Sgt. Steve Graeter said.
Police were called to North Fifth Street and Kentucky Avenue at about 5 p.m., where Deven Penny, of Waco, was found shot in the street. Penny suffered about eight gunshot wounds and emergency medical personnel took him to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Penny was taken into emergency surgery Sunday night, where he was reported to be in stable condition, Graeter said. No further updates to his condition were immediately available.
Graeter said police believed a fight between two groups of people led to the shooting Sunday evening. Police identified a possible suspect, but no one had been arrested late Sunday night.