Waco police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning at the bottom of Lovers Leap in Cameron Park.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said someone walking in the park spotted what he believed to be a body about 7 a.m. and notified police. Officers found the body of a man with injuries consistent with a fall from the top of the cliff, Swanton said.
There were no signs of foul play, and Swanton said it appears the man either jumped or fell from the cliff.
“There was no crime scene at the top of the cliffs,” Swanton said. “We believe he went over the wall and ignored the safety signs and either fell or jumped. We are still investigating.”
Officers closed the entrance to Lovers Leap for about 90 minutes during the investigation. Waco firefighters used a boat to reach the area and to assist in removing the body, Swanton said.
Police are not releasing the man’s identity pending notification of family, Swanton said.
Body found in vehicle
Waco police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a vehicle in a drugstore parking lot Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the Walgreen’s at 4112 Bosque Blvd. about 6 a.m. after someone noticed the unresponsive man in a vehicle. Officers broke a window to gain access to the man and reported he had no vital signs and was dead at the scene.
There was no obvious sign of foul play, and the man’s body was sent to Dallas for autopsy, said Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
The police investigation is ongoing, he said.
Police know the man’s identity but are not releasing his name pending notification of family members, Swanton said.
Debit card theft
A part-time caretaker of a disabled woman was arrested this week on a warrant stating that he stole the woman’s debit card and spent $575.76 without her permission.
Brandon Lee Bracknell, 26, was arrested Monday after Mart police began investigating a theft case on May 4 involving a 49-year-old disabled woman who is paralyzed. Bracknell and another part-time live-in caregiver stole the card while she slept, the arrest affidavit states.
The woman awoke and found an automated notification on her phone about a withdrawal made from her account, the affidavit states. The woman realized the caregivers were no longer in the house when she woke up, according to the document.
Mart police began to investigate the suspicious transactions and learned that a purchase was made at the Shell gas station in Mart on the same day. The affidavit states that police reviewed surveillance video and identified Bracknell and the second suspect withdrawing money from the ATM.
The second suspect also reportedly used the debit card to pay for cigarettes before leaving the store.
Bracknell and the second suspect requested a local resident to give them a ride to a hotel in Bellmead in exchange for $60. The resident later filled out a statement and gave the $60 back to police, the affidavit states.
Police obtained an arrest warrant for Bracknell on a third-degree felony charge of exploitation of a disabled person and a Class A misdemeanor of theft under $750. Bracknell was arrested on the outstanding warrants Monday and was taken to McLennan County Jail.
Bracknell remained in custody Tuesday with a bond listed at $7,000. Police said the investigation remains ongoing and the second suspect has not been located.