Waco police are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed the Educators Credit Union, 2400 W. Lake Shore Drive, on Friday.
The man walked into the business at about 5:35 p.m. and handed a teller a note stating he had a gun and demanding money, according to a press release from Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running toward 19th Street, Swanton said.
Police released surveillance images of the man, who was wearing a shirt with a logo for “Union Proud American Made Local 72 Electricians.”
Officer hurt in wreck
A Waco police officer and another driver were injured in a car crash shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release. Neither driver’s injuries were life threatening.
The officer was driving south on 26th Street with emergency equipment activated as he responded to a call from another officer, Swanton said. A van going west on Homan Avenue pulled into the intersection, and the vehicles collided, he said.
Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, Swanton said. He did not identify either driver. Both vehicles were towed, and an investigation is continuing.