Two men in their 20s were hospitalized with serious injuries following an explosion Sunday night in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive in Southwest Austin. Officials said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
Officials said there was only one explosion. An earlier report said there also had been a blast on Eagle Feather Drive.
Residents in the immediate area of Dawn Song Drive were asked to stay in their homes and to follow instructions given by police.
Republic of Texas Boulevard was blocked between Mission Oaks Boulevard and Travis Country Circle.
Along with Austin police, FBI investigators also were at the scene.
It was unknown late Sunday if the explosion was tied to a recent string of deadly package bombings at East Austin homes. Those attacks killed two people and seriously injured an elderly woman.
Angie Wagner, who lives in the area, said the neighborhood is a quiet, family-oriented close-knit community.