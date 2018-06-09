The body of a 38-year-old man was pulled from the Brazos River on Saturday after a car was found submerged in about 12 feet of water, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
Police were called to the Brazos River, near Webster Avenue and South University Parks Drive, when a jogger reported damage to a railing along the riverwalk. Waco firefighters used sonar equipment and discovered the submerged car, Swanton said.
When the car was pulled from the water, the man’s body was found inside, he said. A dive team from Morgan’s Point helped pull the car from the water.
It is believed the car traveled at a high rate of speed along Webster, crashed through a metal railing and crossed the riverwalk before landing in the water, Swanton said.
The man’s name is not being released immediately as police continue to investigate the incident, Swanton said. It is unclear what time the incident happened.
Pedestrian hit on I-35
A man who was trying to cross Interstate 35 early Saturday morning near Bruceville-Eddy was hit by a car and was listed in critical condition later in the day, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Emergency responders were called to I-35, near mile marker 316, about 4:45 a.m., when a man was hit in the northbound lanes by a Toyota Yaris, Howard said. The man was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with serious injuries and was listed in critical condition, Howard said.
The driver was not injured and is not expected to be charged as a result of the incident, he said.
The name of the man who was hit was not immediately released.
Fight, brief pursuit
A man and woman were arrested Thursday afternoon after a fight at a Bellmead hotel and a brief police pursuit, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said in a press release.
Police were called to the hotel shortly after 12:40 p.m., when a 41-year-old woman reported she had been injured by Douglas Slaughter, 38, of Waco, Martin said. A responding officer saw a vehicle Slaughter was believed to be driving and tried to get Slaughter, later identified as the driver, to stop, Martin said.
Slaughter continued driving, and officers saw an item tossed from the car before Slaughter stopped near New Dallas Highway and Behrens Circle, Martin said.
He said Slaughter was traveling with a 19-year-old woman, Sky Moore, of Waco, and two children Moore was responsible for. Officers detained Slaughter and Moore as they investigated, Martin said.
Officers determined Slaughter had physically attacked the woman who made the original call after they had been arguing, Martin said. The woman suffered multiple abrasions and was treated for her injuries at the hotel.
Officers were also able to recover the item thrown from the car and believe it contained narcotics and paraphernalia, Martin said. It has been sent for testing, he said.
Slaughter was arrested on charges of assault, evading in a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of endangering a child. Moore was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence.
Both have since been released on bond. Their bond amounts were not immediately available.