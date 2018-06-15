A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was able to subdue a man who attacked him Friday afternoon and was able to escape serious injury, officials said.
The trooper, who has not been identified, was driving near South 17th Street and James Avenue at about 2:50 p.m. when a woman flagged the trooper down, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. The woman’s teenage daughter had been reported as a runaway, and the woman told the trooper she had seen her daughter with Robert Edwards, 18, of Waco, who both were nearby, Howard said.
“One of our troopers tried to make contact with the reported runaway, and as the trooper was attempting to make contact with the runaway, the male rushed him with a knife,” Howard said. “The trooper was able to deploy his Taser.”
After a fight, the trooper was able to hold Edwards at gunpoint until other officers arrived, Waco police Sgt. Gary Greene said. It was unclear as what point in the altercation Edwards pulled the knife on the trooper.
Greene said officers with the Baylor University Police Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, Waco Police Department and other DPS troopers arrived at the scene.
Howard said the trooper involved in the fight will be taken for medical evaluation as a safety precaution. The trooper was not seriously injured.
Waco police took Edwards to McLennan County Jail. Jail records list three felony charges and four misdemeanor charges, including aggravated assault of a public servant, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat against a peace officer, harboring a runaway child, enticing a child, interference with public duties and possession of a dangerous drug. Bond information was not immediately available.
Authorities also detained the teenage girl as a witness to the investigation. Howard said officers will review body camera footage during their investigation.
Bicyclist struck by pickup
A man riding a motorized bicycle was seriously hurt when a pickup truck struck him near West Waco Drive and 15th Street. The driver of the pickup fled after the crash, Waco police Cmdr. Scott Holt said.
Police were called to the intersection shortly before 5:30 p.m. Witnesses reported the man on the bicycle appeared to be in his 40s and was thrown from the bicycle when he was hit.
“The truck was westbound on Waco Drive, and the bicyclist was struck by the vehicle,” Holt said. “The vehicle, according to witnesses, made a U-turn and headed back east on Waco Drive.”
Witnesses described the truck as a smoke gray 2007 to 2014 GMC Silverado driven by a 5-foot-10-inch black man with a slender build, between 20 and 25 years old and wearing a dark shirt and jeans, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release. The suspect’s truck was missing the driver’s side mirror and may have other damage, he said.
The bicyclist was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with serious injuries. Holt said he has been identified, but his name was not made public Friday evening pending notification of family.
Police closed Waco Drive as they investigated. Anyone with information about the suspect driver is asked to contact Waco police at 750-7500.
Death of pedestrian
A pedestrian who was struck by a car in Interstate 35 last weekend near Bruceville-Eddy has died of his injuries, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard announced Thursday.
James Strahan, 33, of Lorena, was trying to cross I-35 at about 4:45 a.m. June 9 near mile marker 316 when he was hit by a northbound Toyota Yaris, Howard said at the time. Emergency responders took Strahan to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition.
Howard said he was notified Thursday that Strahan had died of his injuries. The exact time of death was not immediately known, and it was unclear if an autopsy was ordered.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured and will not face charges in connection to the crash, Howard said.