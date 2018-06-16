A bicyclist struck by a hit-and-run driver Friday has died from his injuries, Waco Police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote in a press release.
Ricky Wilkerson, of Waco, was riding south on North 15th Street, crossing West Waco Drive, when he was struck by a pickup headed east on Waco Drive, Swanton said.
Police did not provide Wilkerson’s age.
Wilkerson was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he later died, Swanton said. Wilkerson’s body was sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
“After the pickup struck the bicyclist, the driver got out of the pickup and walked toward Wilkerson,” Swanton wrote. “Once he learned that Wilkerson was injured, the suspect returned to his truck and fled the scene, heading eastbound on West Waco Drive.”
Wilkerson was hit by a smoke gray GMC or Chevrolet pickup that will be missing the driver’s side mirror and mirror housing and may have damage to the front left corner, Swanton said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.
Meth bust
A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after police raided a Waco home in connection to a narcotics investigation in Hewitt, Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.
Demarcus Jerome Kelly, 32, was arrested during the raid in the 2000 block of Cumberland Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Hewitt police linked the sale of narcotics in Hewitt to the Waco home, conducted undercover drug buys from the home and found probable cause for a search warrant, Saunders said.
Waco and Woodway police helped with the raid, he said. Police found Kelly and an unidentified woman in the home.
Kelly attempted to swallow methamphetamine during his arrest, Saunders said. Officers arrested Kelly on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, but additional charges may be added as the investigation continues, he said. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $3,000.
Saunders said about an ounce of methamphetamine was found in Kelly’s possession. The woman was detained, but was not arrested pending additional investigation.
No one was injured during the operation.