Here’s one healthy reason to leave the bed unmade in the morning after you wake up: Bed bugs hate a messy bed. The average person sweats about a liter of water every night in bed, which creates a warm, damp environment ; bed bugs thrive in warm, damp environments. If you immediately make your bed after you wake up, you trap the humidity inside, which bed bugs could potentially thrive on. If you leave your bed unmade, the bedding has a chance to dry out, which helps create a healthier environment for you to sleep in and a less desirable one for bed bugs to thrive in.
© 2018 Danny Seo