DEAR ANNIE: The other day, I was working from a cafe close to my house. As I sat there for a few hours, I saw a number of men spitting on the sidewalk as they passed by. Men in dirty clothes, men in fancy suits, young men, old men — it seems to be a trait shared by all types of men.
Fond as I am of finding and cultivating common connections between humans, I find this habit disgusting.
Why is it that men choose to spit in public so often? Am I the only one who notices this?
And what should I do if I see another drooling delinquent? — Wondering Woman
Dear Wondering Woman: You’re in good company in your disgust. After his first visit to America, Charles Dickens lamented the “offensive and sickening” sight of men who “(spat) incessantly.”
In Dickens’ time, chewing tobacco was mostly to blame for the great expectorations.
Nowadays, there’s no definitive explanation. Boise State sociology professor Robert McCarl says it most likely has to do with male posturing.
It does seem that this issue is socio-cultural and not biological, as there’s no evidence that men produce more saliva than women.
I’m sure I’ll hear from a few people with their takes. In the meantime, if you see a “drooling delinquent,” you might offer him (or her!) a tissue.
© 2018 Creators.com