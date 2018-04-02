Navy Band Southwest’s pop/rock ensemble The Destroyers plays a free Navy Week concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave. Tickets required for seating, available at wacohippodrome.com.
Doug Perkins and the Baylor Percussion Group perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. with the BPG joining percussionists Michael Burritt and Ivan Trevino at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Jones Concert Hall, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building, part of the annual Baylor Percussion Symposium.
Western swing and gypsy guitar mingle in for the Hot Club of Waco, featuring The Professors, guitarist Kenny Frazier, violinist Tamara Katamadze and bassist Neal Madigan, from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
New movies: Open- ing this week are “Block- ers” and “A Quiet Place.”