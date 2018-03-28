Concerts
Dave Rovics, “Free Concert For The Climate,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.
Drew Fish with Gethen Jenkins, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Johnny Lovett with Spinout and Danny Ragland, “Music of the Classic Country Legends,” 7 p.m. Saturday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $20.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Jackson Anderson, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jason Fletcher, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bubba Haze, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Midnight Mustangs, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk; $6.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
The Bill & Phil Show, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Stage performance
“The Three Musketeers,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.; $20 and $18 Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 Thursdays and Sunday s.
Art exhibits
2018 Baylor Art Student Exhibition, through April 15, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Texas Fine Artists exhibit, through April 8, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
Etc.
Waco Go Red For Women luncheon with Jenna Bush Hager, noon Thursday, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
“A Fashionable Past,” through March, Fort House, 503 S. Fourth St. Hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. $5.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer,” through May 6, Mayborn Museum, 1300 University Parks Drive; $8 for adults, $7 for senior adults, $6 for children 6-12 years old.