Concerts
Dave Rovics, “Free Concert For The Climate,” 6 p.m. March 29, Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.
Johnny Lovett, “Music of the Classic Country Legends,” 7 p.m. March 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25 and $20.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox Show featuring Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Megan Drew, Glenda Cheek, J.R. Sanchez, Don Franks and Michael Nichelson, 7 p.m. April 5, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for senior adults, $10 for students 11 and younger, available at Lone Star Music and the Lee Lockwood Library.
When Forever Ends, The Beautiful Exchange and King Country, 7:30 p.m. April 5, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $10, $7 in advance.
Parker McCollum, 8:30 p.m. April 6, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. April 13, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ashlyn Austin, 7 p.m. April 19, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and California Honeydrops, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. April 20, Indian Spring Park; free.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. April 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. April 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Myron Williams with Serena Joy and Daron Farmer, “A Night of Worship,” 6 p.m. April 21, Harvest Time Revival Center, 1208 N. Robinson Drive; free.
Youth Chorus of Central Texas, Songs of Dreams and Imagination, 3 p.m. April 29, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.; $5.
Austin Davidson, 8 p.m. May 4, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Little Joe y La Familia, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. May 4, Indian Spring Park; free.
Michael W. Smith, May 12, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; tickets available online at itickets.com or by calling 254-772-9696.
Shakey Graves, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 15, Indian Spring Park; free.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. March 29, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Jackson Anderson, 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 29, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. March 29, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style singer), 8 p.m. March 30, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Jason Fletcher, 8 p.m. March 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bubba Haze, 8 p.m. March 31, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Midnight Mustangs, 8:30 p.m. March 31, Elk Hall, Elk; $6.
The Bill & Phil Show, 7-10 p.m. April 4, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Justin Cole, 8 p.m. April 6, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 7-10 p.m. April 21, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Briana Adams, 7-10 p.m. May 19, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Stage performances
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” Woodway Church of Christ, 7 p.m. March 29-31 and 2 p.m. March 31, Central Presbyterian Church activity building, 9191 Woodway Drive; $10 with proceeds benefiting Here’s Life orphanages in Kenya. Call 254-217-5656 for ticket information.
“The Daughter of the Regiment,” McLennan Opera, 7:30 p.m. April 6-7, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; $12, $10 for senior adults and students.
“The Wind In The Willows,” McLennan Theatre, April 27-29, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; $10, $8 for senior adults and students.
Etc.
Book signing by author and actor Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”), 1-3 p.m. April 7, Magnolia Market, 601 Webster Ave.
Waco Go Red For Women luncheon with Jenna Bush Hager, noon March 29, Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Heart of Texas Air Show with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, April 7-8, Texas State Technical College airport.
Jimmy Don Jubilee, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14, JDH Iron Designs, 9685 Lone Star Parkway; free.