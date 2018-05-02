Concerts
Stars Over Texas Jamboree Variety Show with Sandra Hawkins, Mariachi Azteca, Frank Arellano and Amy Ragan, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for age 65 and over, available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood .
Little Joe y La Familia with Adrian Acosta and Grupo Varonil, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. Friday, Indian Spring Park; free.
Austin Davidson, 8 p.m. Friday, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
★ Jon Wolfe, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
★ Whiskey Myers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.
Los Roachez, 8 p.m. Saturday, Waco Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road; $6.
Baylor Singing Seniors, “Celebrate Singing,” 4 p.m. Sunday, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Central Texas Choral Society, Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Powell Chapel, Baylor University’s Truett Seminary.
★ Waco Community Band, “Cinescapes,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center; free.
Upcoming
Michael W. Smith, May 12, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; tickets at itickets.com or by calling 254-772-9696.
Organist Joyce Jones, 2 and 7 p.m. May 15, Markham Organ Studio, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath, 7 p.m. May 19, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $75 to $20.
Ted Nugent with 13 Shots, Bubba Haze and Dirty Groove Noise featuring Mel Adams, 7-11 p.m. May 26, Tucker Hall, 7767 State Highway 6; $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Call 254-741-1661 for ticket information.
Aaron Lewis, 8:30 p.m. May 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Bowen MusicFest with REO Speedwagon, Midland, Joe Nichols, Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott, Jason Eady, Ray Wylie Hubbard and others, 1 p.m. June 3, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; $25 in advance, $30 day of show.
Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 7, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Skyrocket, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 14, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Shakey Graves, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 15, Indian Spring Park; free.
Jackyl, 8:30 p.m. June 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Matchmaker, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 21, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Rumours, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, 8:30 p.m. June 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Derek Spence, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 28, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Dailey & Vincent, Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Motown Breakdown, Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Shoji Tabuchi, Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35 South.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Kayla Ray, CD release party, 8 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Tom Sefcik Hall, Seaton; $7.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Upcoming
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 10, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Towne Adams (acoustic), 8-11 p.m. May 11, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Pye, 8 p.m. May 12, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Heart of Texas Road Gang (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. May 15, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 18, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Briana Adams, 7-10 p.m. May 19, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Calamity Janes, 8 p.m. May 19, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Johnnie Bradshaw, Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. May 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5
.
Cami Maki (acoustic), 8-11 p.m. May 25, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Brazos River Knights, 7:30-10 p.m. May 30, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35 South.
On stage
★ “Grease,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 10-12 and 17-19; 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 13 and 20; Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Sundays.
May the Fourth: A Star Wars themed improv, Brazos Theatre, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd.; $12, $10 for seniors, students and military.
“Showdown at the Rainbow Ranch,” Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. May 18-19, 2:30 p.m. May 20, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q.
“Cinderella GTK,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. June 23, 2 p.m. June 24, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Oklahoma!,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. June 29-30 and 2 p.m. July 1, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
Art exhibits
★ Waco Independent School District Fine Arts exhibit, through May 26, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave.; opening reception, 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Open to public, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Bankston’s Comics, Sports and Games, 1321 S. Valley Mills Drive.
★ “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer,” through Sunday, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 children 6-12 years old.
Dr Pepper Museum Birthday Bonanza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12, Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.; $2 admission for the day.
Pints in the Park featuring Dale Watson and his Lone Stars, 3-7 p.m. May 19, Brazos Park East.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” June 2-Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for seniors, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for members, at maybornmuseum.com.
Juneteenth Family Fun Day featuring Dru Hill, Sisqo, Bigg Robb and others, 3 p.m. June 16, Brazos Park East; $20, available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Look At Me Now Barbershop.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Overboard” and “Tully.”
★ Indicates additional noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.