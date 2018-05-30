Concerts
★ Aaron Lewis with the New Offenders, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; sold out.
★ William Clark Green with Randall King, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15, $20.
★ Kyle Park with Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
★ Bowen MusicFest with REO Speedwagon, Midland, Joe Nichols, Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott, Jason Eady, Ray Wylie Hubbard and others, 1 p.m. Sunday, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; $25 in advance, $30 day of show.
Upcoming
The Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Roy Robbins, Danny Ragland, Johnnie Bradshaw and Terry Roller, 7 p.m. June 7, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 years and old. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 7, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Flatland Cavalry with Mike Stanley, 8:30 p.m. June 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Hunter Hutchinson, 8:30 p.m. June 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Skyrocket, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 14, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Shakey Graves, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 15, Indian Spring Park; free.
La Sombra, 8 p.m.-midnight June 15, Waco Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road; $10 in advance, $20 men, $15 women, $30 couples at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Jackyl with 13 Shots, 8:30 p.m. June 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Matchmaker, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 21, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Rumours, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, 8:30 p.m. June 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Roxy Roca, 8:30 p.m. June 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $5 and $10.
Derek Spence, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 28, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. June 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Dailey & Vincent, Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Motown Breakdown, Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Shoji Tabuchi, Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40, advance tickets go on sale Friday.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Divad Nedloh, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Beth Ullman and the Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Seaton; $7.
Silver Wings (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
The Morticians, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Upcoming
Texas Heartbeat, 7 p.m. June 8, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. June 8, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
The Elephants, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 13, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
HOT Road Gang (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway; free.
Nick Sterling Band, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 20, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. June 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Triple Threat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sloppy Joe, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 27, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Trio, Sip and Swirl, 8 p.m. June 30, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
On stage
“Dead Accounts,” 7:30 p.m. June 14-16, and “I and You,” 7:30 p.m. June 21-23, Baylor Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; tickets $15 for each show, $20 for both, on sale Friday, available online at www.baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 254-710-1865.
“Cinderella GTK,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. June 23, 2 p.m. June 24, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Oklahoma!,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. June 29-30 and 2 p.m. July 1, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
Art exhibits
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
“Eat Well, Play Well,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.
★ Gatesville Shivaree, 9 a.m.-midnight Saturday, Gatesville city square. Old Time Fiddlers Contest, 7 p.m. Friday.
Texas State Mandolin Championships, 10 a.m. Saturday, Pearl Community Center, Pearl (west of Gatesville on FM 183). Stage shows, 12:30-5 p.m. Saturday.
★ “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” noon Saturday-Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, at maybornmuseum.com. Titanic Evening Soiree, Friday, 5:30-7 p.m. at Mayborn Museum, 7:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium Brazos Club; sold out.
★ WWE Live featuring United States Championship Match and Smackdown Tag Team Championship, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Coryell Creek Critters BBQ Cook-off & Festival, 5-11 p.m. June 8 and 8 a.m.-midnight June 9, Brazos Parking, 1400 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Bobby James & the James Gang, 7-11 p.m. June 8; Midnight Mustang Band, 8 p.m.-midnight June 9. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
Book signings by Mary Hodge and Charlene Carson (“Salado”), 10 a.m.; Nancy E. Turner, 11:30 a.m.; Jackie Mills (“Sirena of Salado”), noon, June 9, Lone Star eBikes Conference Center, 560 N. Main St., Salado.
Juneteenth Family Fun Day featuring Dru Hill, Sisqo, Bigg Robb and others, 3 p.m. June 16, Brazos Park East; $20, available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Look At Me Now Barbershop.
Nitrous Oxide Open House and Hot Rod Show, 3-8 p.m. June 16, 305 S. 28th St, Waco.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Action Point” and “Adrift.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.