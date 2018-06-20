Concerts
H Matchmaker, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. Thursday, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Rumours, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
H Roxy Roca, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $5 and $10.
Upcoming
Derek Spence, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 28, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Flatland Cavalry with Mike Stanley, 8:30 p.m. June 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Connie Smith, 7 p.m. June 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $50 and $60, available at www.showclix.com.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. June 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree, Oldies Jukebox with Ken Elliott, Royce Montgomery, Glenda Cheek, Cari Parham and Lorraine McClure, 7 p.m. July 12, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 and older. Advance tickets available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood.
The Tall Boys, 8 p.m. July 14, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Ty Herndon (acoustic show), 8:30 p.m. July 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Wade Bowen and Randy Rogers, “Hold My Beer And Watch This” tour, 8:30 p.m. July 25, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Edwin McCain (acoustic), 8:30 p.m. July 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Dailey & Vincent, 7 p.m. Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55-$30, available online at www.showclix.com.
John Anderson, 7 p.m. Aug. 10, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Motown Breakdown, 7 p.m. Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30-$20, available online at www.showclix.com.
Shoji Tabuchi, 7 p.m. Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $64-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
The Bellamy Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 30, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $60-$25, available online at www.showclix.com.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” 7 p.m. Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
H Cultivate Sound Sessions with Lagan Percussion and vocalist Addison Patillo, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 9 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Venus E, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
Darwyn Nail, 8-11 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Jeff Hulbert, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 8 p.m. Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena.
Texas Style, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Hall Road, Elk; $6.
Triple Threat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sloppy Joe, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
DeRail & Isaac, 8-11 p.m. June 29, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Shrimp boil with Bobby James and the Gang and Tim Allen’s Bluestime, June 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; proceeds fund guitars for children ages 3-12.
Dave Wild Trio, Saturday Sip and Swirl, 8 p.m. June 30, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Backroads, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 5, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Daddy Mae, 8-11 p.m. July 6, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Midnight Mustangs, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 12, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dustin Terral, 8-11 p.m. July 13, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Branded Heart, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Texas Heartbeat, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. July 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
On stage
“I and You,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Baylor Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15. Tickets available online at baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 710-1865.
“Cinderella GTK,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Mary Poppins, Jr.,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. June 28-29, 2 p.m. June 30-July 1, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $10 and $12.
“Oklahoma!,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. June 29-30 and 2 p.m. July 1, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Hurray For Hollywood!,” Lake Whitney Arts, dinner show 6:30 p.m. July 7, 2 p.m. July 8 and 15, 7 p.m. July 13-14, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney.
Rodney Carrington, 8 p.m. July 11, Bell County Expo Center, Belton. $42-$55.
“The Wizard Of Oz,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. July 19-21 and July 26-28, 2:30 p.m. July 21-22 and 28-29, Waco High School Richfield Performing Arts Center, 2020 N. 42nd St.; $18 and $20 for Friday and Saturday evening performances, $16 and $18 for matinees and Thursday evening performance.
“Paw Patrol Live! Race To The Rescue,” 6 p.m. Aug. 21-22, 10 a.m. Aug. 22, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Art exhibits
H Cocktails with the Curator, artist Ty Nathan Clark, “The Language of Abstracts,” 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave; free, but reservations suggested. Contact rebekah@cultivate712.com.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available online at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.