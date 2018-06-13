Concerts
H Skyrocket!, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. Thursday, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Shakey Graves with Paul Cauthen, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. Friday, Indian Spring Park; free.
La Sombra, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Waco Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road; $10 in advance, $20 men, $15 women, $30 couples at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.
H Jackyl with 13 Shots, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Upcoming
Matchmaker, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 21, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Rumours, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, 8:30 p.m. June 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Roxy Roca, 8:30 p.m. June 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $5 and $10.
Derek Spence, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 28, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. June 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Connie Smith, 7 p.m. June 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $50 and $60, available online at www.showclix.com/event/conniesmith.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. June 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
The Tall Boys, 8 p.m. July 14, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Dailey & Vincent, Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Motown Breakdown, Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Shoji Tabuchi, Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), Saturday Sip and Swirl, 8 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
The Mayflies, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 8 p.m. Saturday, Hubbard Civic Center, 300 N. Magnolia, Hubbard; $15, $20 couples. Call 254-580-5644 for ticket information.
HOT Road Gang (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway; free.
Nick Sterling Band, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Upcoming
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. June 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Darwyn Nail, 8-11 p.m. June 22, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Texas Style, 8 p.m. June 23, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Triple Threat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sloppy Joe, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 27, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
DeRail & Isaac, 8-11 p.m. June 29, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Shrimp boil with Bobby James and the Gang and Tim Allen’s Bluestime, June 30, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; proceeds fund guitars for children 3-12.
Dave Wild Trio, Saturday Sip and Swirl, 8 p.m. June 30, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Daddy Mae, 8-11 p.m. July 6, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Dustin Terral, 8-11 p.m. July 13, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
On stage
“Dead Accounts,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and “I and You,” 7:30 p.m. June 21-23, Baylor Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; tickets are $15 for each show, $25 for both, available online at baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 254-710-1865.
H “A Year With Frog and Toad Kids,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10.
H Standup with Michael McBrine, “Dad Jokes,” 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“Cinderella GTK,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. June 23, 2 p.m. June 24, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Oklahoma!,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. June 29-30 and 2 p.m. July 1, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Mary Poppins, Jr.,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7 p.m. June 28-29, 2 p.m. June 30-July 1, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $12 and $10.
“Hurray For Hollywood,” Lake Whitney Arts, dinner show 6:30 p.m. July 7, 2 p.m. July 8 and 15, 7 p.m. July 13-14, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque St., Whitney.
Rodney Carrington, 8 p.m. July 11, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $42-$55.
Art exhibits
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
H Juneteenth Family Fun Day featuring Dru Hill, Bigg Robb and others, 3 p.m. Saturday, Brazos Park East; $20, available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Look At Me Now Barbershop. Father’s Day Gospel Blowout with Myron Butler, 2 p.m. Sunday, Brazos Park East.
Valley Mills Vineyards Crawfish Boil, 6 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
H Nitrous Oxide Open House and Hot Rod Show, 3-8 p.m. Saturday, 305 S. 28th St, Waco.
“Grains and Growers — Farmers Market Dinner,” 6-8 p.m. Monday, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $30, available online at squareup.com/store/wdfm.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “The Incredibles 2,” “Race 3” and “Tag.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.{/span}