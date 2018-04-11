Concerts
★Waco Symphony Orchestra, “Cirque Goes to the Cinema,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Waco Hall; $55 to $25.
McLennan Community College Chorale and Men’s Choir, “Layers Of Voices,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive, Woodway.
Maggie Rose, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Johnny Rodriguez, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40 and $30.
★Sam Riggs, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Cody Johnson with Mark Chesnutt and William Michael Morgan, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $26, $31 day of show, $76 VIP.
Baylor Chamber Singers, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Roy Robbins with Colton Hawkins, 6 p.m. Sunday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; free. Hawkins opens from 2 to 5 p.m.
★Jazz trombonist Sim Flora with the Baylor Trombone Choir, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Baylor’s Roxy Grove Hall.
Upcoming
Ashlyn Austin, 7 p.m. April 19, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m. April 19, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. April 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and California Honeydrops, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. April 20, Indian Spring Park; free.
DC Young Fly, 7:30 and 10 p.m. April 20, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 and $28.
Mike Ryan, 8:30 p.m. April 20, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Baylor Wind Ensemble, President’s Concert, 7:30 p.m. April 21, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. April 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Myron Williams with Serena Joy and Daron Farmer, “A Night of Worship,” 6 p.m. April 21, Harvest Time Revival Center, 1208 N. Robinson Drive; free.
Baylor Women’s Choir and Bella Voce, 3 p.m. April 22, Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave.
Wild Torch fundraiser with Bret and Emily Mills and The Union Revival, 6-9:30 p.m. April 23, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $100, with proceeds benefiting Jesus Said Love.
Baylor Choral Invitational with composer Ola Gjeilo, 5-6 p.m. April 23, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Men’s Choir, 7:30 p.m. April 24, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. April 26, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. April 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Music Association of Central Texas Groovy Awards, April 27, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Selena The Tribute, 8:30 p.m. April 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20
Youth Chorus of Central Texas, “Songs of Dreams and Imagination,” 3 p.m. April 29, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.; $5.
Kings Kaleidoscope with Honest Men and The Sing Team, April 29, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Waco Jazz Orchestra with saxophonist Mace Hibbard, 7:30 p.m. April 30, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Organists Kiyo and Chiemi Watanabe, May 1, First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave.
Austin Davidson, 8 p.m. May 4, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Little Joe y La Familia, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. May 4, Indian Spring Park; free.
Central Texas Choral Society, Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms,” 7:30 p.m. May 7, Powell Chapel, Baylor University’s Truett Seminary.
Whiskey Myers, 8:30 p.m. May 5, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.
Michael W. Smith, May 12, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; tickets available online at itickets.com or by calling 254-772-9696.
Organist Joyce Jones, 2 and 7 p.m. May 15, Markham Organ Studio, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath, 7 p.m. May 19, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $75 to $20.
Aaron Lewis, 8:30 p.m. May 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Bowen MusicFest with REO Speedwagon, Midland, Joe Nichols, Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott and others, 1 p.m. June 3, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley; $25 in advance, $30 day of sale.
Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 7, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Skyrocket, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 14, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Shakey Graves, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 15, Indian Spring Park; free.
Matchmaker, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 21, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Rumours, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, 8:30 p.m. June 22, The Backyard. $15 and $20.
Derek Spence, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 28, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
John Dempsy, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bobby Dean & Timeless Country (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Brian and Jeremy, 7-10 p.m. Friday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio, 8-10:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Divad Nedloh, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Heart Of Texas Road Gang (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Austin Crumrine Group (jazz), Cultivate Sound Session, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Upcoming
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. April 19, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.Every Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
Lauren January and Kayla Ray, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 19, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Silver Wings, 7-10 p.m. April 20, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Jackson Anderson, 7-10 p.m. April 20, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30 p.m. April 20, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 7-10 p.m. April 21, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8-11 p.m. April 21, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings, 8:30-10:30 p.m. April 21, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. April 21, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak St., Marlin.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with guitarist Chuck Jennings and the Central Texas Jazz Society, 7-10 p.m. April 25, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Michael Saldana, 6:30-9:30 pm. April 26, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Old Friends (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. April 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Pianist Dave Wild and guitarist Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7-10 p.m. April 28, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-9:30 p.m. May 3, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 Interstate 35 South.
Backroads (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 3, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 10, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Briana Adams, 7-10 p.m. May 19, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. May 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. May 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
On stage
★“Oreste,” Baylor Opera Theater, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Roxy Grove Hall; free.
“Doublewide, Texas,” Lake Whitney Arts, 6:30 p.m. April 21, 7 p.m. April 27-28, 2 p.m. April 22 and 29, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque Blvd., Whitney; $11, $26 for April 21 dinner theater, available online at www.lakewhitneyarts.org.
“Mr. Burns: a Post-Electric Play,” Baylor Theatre, April 24-29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
“The Wind In The Willows,” McLennan Theatre, April 27-29, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; $10, $8 for senior adults and students.
Variety on the Rooftop, Brazos Theatre, 8 p.m. April 28, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
“Grease,” Waco Civic Theatre, May 4-6, 10-13 and 17-20, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursday and Sunday performances.
“Showdown at the Rainbow Ranch,” Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. May 18-19, 2:30 p.m. May 20, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bosque Blvd., Suite Q.
Art exhibits
2018 Baylor Art Student Exhibition, through Sunday, Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, April 19-Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Panel discussion on migration, 6 p.m. April 19; free.
50th anniversary of Bob Wade’s “Funny Farm Family” sculpture, 4 p.m. April 21, Art Center of Waco sculpture garden, 1300 College Drive.
Etc.
Jimmy Don Jubilee, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, JDH Iron Designs, 9685 Lone Star Parkway; free.
“Discover the Dinosaurs,” 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $22 for adults and children, $19 for senior adults.
★Rootstock: A Texas Wine Festival, noon-7 p.m. Saturday, Indian Spring Park; $25 online at rootstockwinefest.com.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer,” through May 6, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 children 6-12 years old.
Dr Pepper Museum Birthday Bonanza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12, Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.; $2 admission for the day.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” June 2-Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Rampage” and “Truth Or Dare.”
★ Indicates additional noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.