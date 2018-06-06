Concerts
★ Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Roy Robbins, Danny Ragland, Johnnie Bradshaw and Terry Roller, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 years and old. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. Thursday, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage; free.
★ Ruben Garza y La Nueva Era with Joe Arias and the Starlights, 8 p.m. Friday, Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St., Bellmead; $15. BYOB with $10 cooler charge. Doors open at 7 p.m.
★ “History’s Anthem” album release, AntiochLIVE, 7 p.m. Friday, Antioch Community Church, 510 N. 20th St.
Crain Family Benefit with the Gordon Collier Band, Tim Allen’s Bluestime, Country Coalition, Huser Brothers, Sloppy Joe and Los Roachez, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Tucker Hall, 7767 N. State Highway 6; $6, with brisket plates sold separately.
Upcoming
Skyrocket, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 14, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Shakey Graves, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 15, Indian Spring Park; free.
La Sombra, 8 p.m.-midnight June 15, Waco Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road; $10 in advance, $20 men, $15 women, $30 couples at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Jackyl with 13 Shots, 8:30 p.m. June 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Matchmaker, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 21, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Rumours, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, 8:30 p.m. June 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. $15 and $20.
Roxy Roca, 8:30 p.m. June 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $5 and $10.
Derek Spence, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 28, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m. June 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Connie Smith, 7 p.m. June 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $50 and $60, available online at www.showclix.com/events/26622.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. June 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Dailey & Vincent, Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Motown Breakdown, Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Shoji Tabuchi, Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Brazos River Knights, 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Texas Heartbeat, 7 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Sundae Drivers, 9 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Los Roachez, 9 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Texas Heartbeat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
The Elephants, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Upcoming
Byron Swann Band, 8:30 p.m. June 15, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), Saturday Sip and Swirl, 8 p.m. June 16, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 8 p.m. June 16, Hubbard Civic Center, 300 N. Magnolia, Hubbard; $15, $20 couples. Call 254-580-5644 for ticket information.
HOT Road Gang (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 19, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway; free.
Nick Sterling Band, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 20, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. June 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Triple Threat (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. June 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Sloppy Joe, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 27, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Trio, Saturday Sip and Swirl, 8 p.m. June 30, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
On stage
“Dead Accounts,” 7:30 p.m. June 14-16, and “I and You,” 7:30 p.m. June 21-23, Baylor Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; tickets $15 for each show, $20 for both, available at baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 254-710-1865.
Stand-up comedy with Michael McBrine, “Dad Jokes,” 7:30 p.m. June 17, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“Cinderella GTK,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. June 23, 2 p.m. June 24, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Oklahoma!,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. June 29-30 and 2 p.m. July 1, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
Rodney Carrington, 8 p.m. July 11, Bell County Expo Center, Belton; $42-$55.
Art exhibits
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
Downtown Development (TIF) Walk, Waco Walks, 9 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Waco Convention Center; free.
★ Central Texas Cattle Baron’s Ball with Robert Earl Keen, 6 p.m. Saturday, Extraco Events Center, 4901 Bosque Blvd.; $150 and up, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” through Jan. 6, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12, $6 for museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com.
Coryell Creek Critters BBQ Cook-off & Festival, 5-11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-midnight Saturday, Brazos Parking, 1400 S. MLK Jr. Blvd. Bobby James & the James Gang, 7-11 p.m. Friday; Midnight Mustang Band, 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Proceeds benefit American Cancer Society.
Book signings by Mary Hodge and Charlene Carson (“Salado”), 10 a.m., Nancy E. Turner, 11:30 a.m., Jackie Mills (“Sirena of Salado”), noon Saturday, Lone Star eBikes Confe- rence Center, 560 N. Main St., Salado.
★ Juneteenth Family Fun Day featuring Dru Hill, Sisqo, Bigg Robb and others, 3 p.m. June 16, Brazos Park East; $20, available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Look At Me Now Barbershop.
Valley Mills Vineyards Crawfish Boil, 6 p.m. June 16, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Nitrous Oxide Open House and Hot Rod Show, 3-8 p.m. June 16, 305 S. 28th St., Waco.
“Grains and Growers: A Farmers Market Friend-raiser,” 6-8 p.m. June 18, Balcones Distillery, 225 S. 11th St.; $30, available online at squareup.com/store/wdfm.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Ocean’s 8” and “Hereditary.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.{/span}