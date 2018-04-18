Concerts
Ashlyn Austin, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave.
Baylor Jazz Ensemble with trombonist Sim Flora, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
★Jack Russell’s Great White with Sloppy Joe, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and California Honeydrops, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. Friday, Indian Spring Park; free.
★DC Young Fly, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $30 and $28.
Mike Ryan with George Navarro, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
★Baylor Wind Ensemble, President’s Concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Josh Abbott with Josh Grider, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
★Myron Williams with Serena Joy and Daron Farmer, “A Night of Worship,” 6 p.m. Saturday, Harvest Time Revival Center, 1208 N. Robinson Drive; free.
Baylor Women’s Choir and Bella Voce, 3 p.m. Sunday, Seventh & James Baptist Church, 602 James Ave.
★Wild Torch fundraiser with Bret and Emily Mills and The Union Revival, 6-9:30 p.m. Monday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $100, benefiting Jesus Said Love.
★Baylor High School Choir Invitational with composer Ola Gjeilo, Midway High School Chamber Singers, Langham Creek High School Chamber Singers, Vandergrift High School Chamber Choir, Baylor Concert Choir and Baylor A Cappella Choir, 5-6 p.m. Monday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
Baylor Men’s Choir, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jones Concert Hall, Baylor’s McCrary Music Building.
UPCOMING
Baylor Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. April 26, Jones Concert Hall, BU’s McCrary Music Building.
Pat Green, 8:30 p.m. April 27, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20, $25.
Music Association of Central Texas Groovy Awards, 7 p.m. April 27, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Pre-show performance by Blake Crenshaw and Tanner Newman at 6 p.m.
Selena The Tribute, 8:30 p.m. April 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Youth Chorus of Central Texas, “Songs of Dreams and Imagination,” 3 p.m. April 29, Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, 1300 Austin Ave.; $5.
Organist Tom Winpenny, Choral Evensong and organ concert, 5:15 p.m. April 29, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.
Kings Kaleidoscope with Honest Men and The Sing Team, April 29, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Waco Jazz Orchestra with saxophonist Mace Hibbard, 7:30 p.m. April 30, McLennan Community College’s Ball Performing Arts Center.
Organists Kiyo and Chiemi Watanabe, May 1, First Baptist Church of Waco, 500 Webster Ave.
Stars Over Texas Jamboree Variety Show with Sandra Hawkins, Mariachi Azteca, Frank Arellano and Amy Ragan, 7 p.m. May 3, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for age 65 and over, available at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood .
Little Joe y La Familia, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. May 4, Indian Spring Park; free.
Baylor Singing Seniors, “Celebrate Singing,” 4 p.m. May 6, First Baptist Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road.
Central Texas Choral Society, Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms,” 7:30 p.m. May 7, Powell Chapel, Baylor’s Truett Seminary.
Michael W. Smith, May 12, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; tickets at itickets.com or by calling 254-772-9696.
LOCAL BANDS
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Lauren January and Kayla Ray, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, La Fiesta Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Midnight Mustangs (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Branded Heart (country), West Over 40 Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Silver Wings, 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Jackson Anderson, 7-10 p.m. Friday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Byron Swann Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Johnny Joe Ramos, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bruce Carbonara (Sinatra-style vocalist), 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Crash Landing, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Beth Ullman and Chuck Jennings, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Lost Heart Highway (country), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk; $6.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 9 p.m. Saturday, Bucksnort Saloon, 275 Live Oak St., Marlin.
Texas Heartbeat Young at Heart Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with guitarist Chuck Jennings and Central Texas Jazz Society, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
UPCOMING
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. April 26, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.Every Thursday, 6-9 p.m.
Michael Saldana, 6:30-9:30 pm. April 26, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Old Friends (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. April 26, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. April 27, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Shotgun Josephine, 8 p.m. April 27, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
Pianist Dave Wild and guitarist Chuck Jennings (jazz), 7-10 p.m. April 28, Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St., Eddy.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-11 p.m. April 28, Karem Shriners Barn Dance, 400 Karem Circle.
Gordon Collier (country), 8:30 p.m. April 28, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Elk; $6.
Kayla Ray, CD release party, 8 p.m. May 4, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena.
ON STAGE
“Doublewide, Texas,” Lake Whitney Arts, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. April 27-28, 2 p.m. Sunday, and April 29, Lake Whitney Arts, 500 S. Bosque Blvd., Whitney; $11, $26 for Saturday dinner theater, available online at www.lakewhitneyarts.org.
Truelove Stand Up Comedy fifth year anniversary with Alex Gaskin, Jun Bug, Adam Wolf, Mike Young, Jasmine Ellis and Robert Ridley with host Michael McBrine, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday, Truelove Bar, 414 Franklin Ave.
“Mr. Burns: a Post-Electric Play,” Baylor Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-April 28, 2 p.m. April 28 and 29, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $20, $17 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
“The Wind In The Willows,” McLennan Theatre, 7:30 p.m. April 27-28, 2:30 p.m. April 29, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; $10, $8 for senior adults and students.
ART EXHIBITS
★“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, Thursday-Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Discussion on migration, 6 p.m. Thursday; free.
★50th anniversary of Bob Wade’s “Funny Farm Family” sculpture, 4 p.m. Saturday, Art Center of Waco sculpture garden, 1300 College Drive.
ETC.
Free Comic Book Day, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 6, Bankston’s Comics, Sports and Games, 1321 S. Valley Mills Drive.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Secrets of the Sewer,” through May 6, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive; $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 children 6-12 years old.
Dr Pepper Museum Birthday Bonanza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12, Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.; $2 admission for the day.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” June 2-Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 senior adults, $13 children 2-12, $6 museum members, at maybornmuseum.com.
NEW MOVIES
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “I Feel Pretty” and “Super Troopers 2.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.