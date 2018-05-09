Concerts
Michael W. Smith, 7 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church of Woodway, 101 Ritchie Road; $20, $10 for students, available online at itickets.com or by calling 254-772-9696.
Shotgun Rider, 10 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $7 and $12.
★ Organist Joyce Jones, 2 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Markham Organ Studio, Baylor University’s McCrary Music Building.
Upcoming
Big Daddy Weave with Brandon Heath, 7 p.m. May 19, Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.; $75 to $20.
Ted Nugent with 13 Shots, Bubba Haze and Dirty Groove Noise featuring Mel Adams, 7-11 p.m. May 26, Tucker Hall, 7767 State Highway 6 near Speegleville; $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Call 254-741-1661 for ticket information.
Aaron Lewis, 8:30 p.m. May 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $20 and $25.
Bowen MusicFest with REO Speedwagon, Midland, Joe Nichols, Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott, Jason Eady, Ray Wylie Hubbard and others, 1 p.m. June 3, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley; $25 in advance, $30 day of show.
Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 7, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Skyrocket, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 14, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Shakey Graves, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 15, Indian Spring Park; free.
Jackyl, 8:30 p.m. June 15, The Back- yard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Matchmaker, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 21, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Rumours, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, 8:30 p.m. June 22, The Backyard. $15 and $20.
Derek Spence, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 28, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Dailey & Vincent, Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Motown Breakdown, Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Shoji Tabuchi, Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Divad Nedloh, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thu- rsday and May 31, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Branded Heart (country), Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.
Texas Heartbeat (country), 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Dave Wild Trio, 8 p.m. Friday, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Towne Adams (acoustic), 8-11 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Classie Ballou, 22nd annual Crawfish Boil, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Waco Custom Meats & Seafood, 325 Lake Air Drive.
Pye, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Shane Spann, Sip & Swirl, 8 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
Lost Heart Highway (country), 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Elk Hall, 9508 Elk Road, Axtell; $6.
Heart of Texas Road Gang (country), Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Upcoming
Zach Ballard, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 17, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Texas Heartbeat Band, Boot Scootin Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 17, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, Woodway Wine Tour ($50), 7 p.m. May 18, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.
John Dempsy Duo, 7-10 p.m. May 18, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Backroads (country), West Over 40 Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. May 18, Tours Hall, 245 St. Martin’s Church Road, Tours; $5.
Byron Swann Band, 8 p.m. May 18, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Briana Adams, 7-10 p.m. May 19, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Calamity Janes, 8 p.m. May 19, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Chuck Jennings and Beth Ullman, 8:30 p.m. May 19, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Johnnie Bradshaw, Young At Heart Dance Club, 7 p.m. May 22, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dustin Terral, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 24, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. May 24, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave; $5.
Brian and Jeremy, 7-10 p.m. May 25, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. May 25, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Cami Maki (acoustic), 8-11 p.m. May 25, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Tim and Jessica, 7-10 p.m. May 26, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bubba Haze, 8 p.m. May 26, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
FangDango, 9 p.m. May 26, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive; free.
Cultivate Jazz Jam with guitarist Chuck Jennings and the Central Texas Jazz Society, 7-10 p.m. May 30, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Brazos River Knights, 7:30-10 p.m. May 30, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4651 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday, June 1, Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Beth Ullman and the Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. June 2, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. June 8, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
Dave Wild Trio, Sip and Swirl, 8 p.m. June 30, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
On stage
★ “Grease,” Waco Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and May 17-19, 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, and May 19-20, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $20 and $18 for Friday and Saturday performances, $18 and $16 for Thursdays and Sundays.
★ “Showdown at the Rainbow Ranch,” Brazos Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Brazos Theatre, 7524 Bos- que Blvd., Suite Q; $17.50 and $15.50.
“James and the Giant Peach,” Christian Youth Theatre Waco, May 24-27, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $8 and $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
“Dead Accounts,” June 14-16, and “I and You,” June 21-23, Baylor Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Art exhibits
Waco ISD Fine Arts exhibit, through May 25, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Open to public, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
Duel on the Brazos, Southern Drag Boat Association races, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Brazos Park East; $30 Saturday and Sunday, $50 for weekend pass.
★ Waco Walks: The Waco Tornado, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, starts at Waco tornado memorial, Austin Avenue and Fourth Street.
★ Dr Pepper Museum Birthday Bonanza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.; $2 admission for the day.
Screening of “The Marshall Islands: On the Front Line of Climate Change,” Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
Pints in the Park featuring Dale Watson and his Lone Stars, 3-7 p.m. May 19, Brazos Park East; $35.
“The Michael McBrine Show” with host Michael McBrine and guests Will Burnson, Emily Grefer, Junkyard Dog and Robert Peppers, 7:30 p.m. May 20, Truelove Bar, 414 Austin Ave.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” June 2-Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com. Titanic Evening Soiree, June 1, 5:30-7 p.m. at the museum, 7:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium’s Brazos Club, period dress encouraged; $100 a person, available online at www.maybornmuseum.com.
Coryell Creek Critters BBQ Cook- off & Festival, 5-11 p.m. June 8 and 8 a.m.-midnight June 9, Brazos Park- ing, 1400 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Bobby James & the James Gang, 7-11 p.m. June 8; Midnight Mustang Band, 8 p.m.-midnight June 9. Benefiting the American Cancer Society.
Juneteenth Family Fun Day featuring Dru Hill, Sisqo, Bigg Robb and others, 3 p.m. June 16, Brazos Park East; $15 before May 1, $20 after, available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Look At Me Now Barbershop.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Life Of The Party” and “Breaking In.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.{/span}