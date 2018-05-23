Concerts
★ Cody Canada and the Departed, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Ted Nugent with Love Circus, Bubba Haze and Dirty Groove Noise featuring Mel Adams, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Tucker Hall, 7767 State Highway 6 near Speegleville; $30 in advance, $35 at the door. Call 254-741-1661 for ticket information.
Upcoming
Aaron Lewis with the New Offenders, 8:30 p.m. May 31, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; sold out.
William Clark Green with Randall King, 8:30 p.m. June 1, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Kyle Park with Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. June 2, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Bowen MusicFest with REO Speedwagon, Midland, Joe Nichols, Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott, Jason Eady, Ray Wylie Hubbard and others, 1 p.m. June 3, McLane Stadium’s Touchdown Alley, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; $25 in advance, $30 day of show.
The Stars Over Texas Jamboree, “Legends of Country” with Roy Robbins, Danny Ragland, Johnnie Bradshaw and Terry Roller, 7 p.m. June 7, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $14, $12 for those 65 years and older. Advance tickets at Lone Star Music and Lee Lockwood Library.
Rotel and the Hot Tomatoes, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 7, McLennan Community College’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Flatland Cavalry with Mike Stanley, 8:30 p.m. June 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Hunter Hutchison, 8:30 p.m. June 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $15.
Skyrocket, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 14, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Shakey Graves, Brazos Nights, 7 p.m. June 15, Indian Spring Park; free.
Jackyl with 13 Shots, 8:30 p.m. June 15, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Matchmaker, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 21, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Rumours, Fleetwood Mac tribute band, 8:30 p.m. June 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. $15 and $20.
Roxy Roca, 8:30 p.m. June 23, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $5 and $10.
Derek Spence, RiverSounds, 8 p.m. June 28, MCC’s Bosque River Stage; free.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. June 30, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Dailey & Vincent, Aug. 2, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Motown Breakdown, Aug. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Shoji Tabuchi, Aug. 17, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Dave Halston and His Little Big Band, “For The Love Of Sinatra,” Aug. 31, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Ronnie Milsap, 7 p.m. Sept. 13, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
John P. Kee and New Life, “Change The World Tour,” 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Grand Lodge of Texas, 715 Columbus Ave.; $20, VIP $40, advance tickets go on sale June 1.
Local bands
Guitarist Pat McKee and bassist Tram Kelly (jazz), 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Diamondback’s, 217 Mary Ave.
Dustin Terral, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave; $5.
Eric & Thomas, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Brian and Jeremy, 7-10 p.m. Friday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Friday, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Frenchie’s Blues Destroyer (rock/blues), 8-11 p.m. Friday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
Cami Maki (acoustic), 8-11 p.m. Friday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; free.
Huser Brothers, 9 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Jackie Darlene, 1 p.m. Saturday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Tim and Jessica, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Bubba Haze, 8 p.m. Saturday, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 N. Frontage Road, Lorena; $5.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 8 p.m. Saturday, Big’s Mayberry Tavern, 4677 Spring Valley Road, Lorena; free.
Bhang Trio, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Waco Winery Tasting Room and Rooftop Patio, 708 Austin Ave.
Studio 516, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Valley Mills Vineyards, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
FangDango, 9 p.m. Saturday, Rocky’s Roadhouse, 926 S. Lacy Drive; free.
★ Cultivate Jazz Jam with guitarist Chuck Jennings and the Central Texas Jazz Society, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria Mexicano Grill #15, 10207 China Spring Road; free.
Brazos River Knights, 7:30-10 p.m. Wednesday, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway.
Upcoming
Divad Nedloh, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 31, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 3815 Franklin Ave.
Greg Bashara and Evan Klaras, First Friday, June 1, Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.
Beth Ullman and the Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. June 2, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
The Morticians, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 6, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 7 p.m. June 1, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott; $5.
Out of the Blue with Danny Ragland, 6-9 p.m. June 3, Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road, Seaton; $7.
Dave Wild Trio, 8:30 p.m. June 8, Klassy Glass, 723 Austin Ave.
The Elephants, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 13, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 20, Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant, 4719 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway; free.
Nick Sterling Band, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 20, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 7-10 p.m. June 22, American Legion Post 121, 722 Leroy Parkway, Elm Mott.
Sloppy Joe, Midsummer Nights, 8 p.m. June 27, Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.; free.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, Boot Scootin’ Dance Club, 7-10 p.m. June 28, Sul Ross Senior Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.; $5.
Dave Wild Trio, Sip and Swirl, 8 p.m. June 30, Valley Mills Vineyard, 8532 N. State Highway 6.
On stage
Comedy Hypnosis with Cory Osborn, 6 p.m. Thursday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
“James and the Giant Peach,” Christian Youth Theatre Waco, 9:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. $8 and $10 in advance, $12 at the door.
“Bare,” Theatre Uncovered, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive; $15 and $12, available online at wacocivictheatre.org.
“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” Tin Roof Theatre, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Bosque Art Center , 215 S. College Hill Drive, Clifton; $10 for matinee, $40 for dinner theater, at bosqueartscenter.org or by calling by calling 254-675-2278.
“Dead Accounts,” 7:30 p.m. June 14-16, and “I and You,” 7:30 p.m. June 21-23, Baylor Theatre, Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center; $15 each or $25 for both shows. Tickets on sale June 1, online at baylor.edu/theatre or by calling 254-710-1865.
“Cinderella GTK,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 10 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. June 23, 2 p.m. June 24, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
“Oklahoma!,” Waco Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. June 29-30 and 2 p.m. July 1, Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive; $10.
Art exhibits
Waco Independent School District Fine Arts exhibit, through Saturday, Art Forum of Waco, 1826 Morrow Ave. Open to public, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
“Northern Triangle,” Borderland Collective, through Sept. 16, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.
Etc.
“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” June 2-Jan. 6, 2019, Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive. Tickets $19, $16 for senior adults, $13 for children 2-12 and $6 for Mayborn Museum members, available at maybornmuseum.com. Titanic Evening Soiree, June 1, 5:30-7 p.m. at Mayborn Museum, 7:30 p.m. at McLane Stadium’s Brazos Club, period dress encouraged; $100 a person, available online at www.maybornmuseum.com.
Coryell Creek Critters BBQ Cook-off & Festival, 5-11 p.m. June 8 and 8 a.m.-midnight June 9, Brazos Parking, 1400 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Bobby James & the James Gang, 7-11 p.m. June 8; Midnight Mustang Band, 8 p.m.-midnight June 9. Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
Juneteenth Family Fun Day featuring Dru Hill, Sisqo, Bigg Robb and others, 3 p.m. June 16, Brazos Park East; $20, available at Marilyn’s Gift Gallery, Floyd’s Audio Capitol and Look At Me Now Barbershop.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters is ”Solo: A Star Wars Story.”
★ Indicates additional noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.