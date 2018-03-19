DEAR READERS: You may be hearing about so-called summer blend gasoline, which refineries are switching to around this time of year. Why the switch?
Summer blend gas, simply put, won’t evaporate as easily in hotter weather, and your car will perform more efficiently.
The price of summer blend gas is a little bit higher, but there still are some ways to save while driving:
- Don’t carry around a lot of excess stuff that you don’t use or need. Empty out the trunk.
- Make sure your tires are properly inflated.
- Ensure that your car is properly tuned up, and that you are using the proper oil.
These hints, along with the summer blend gasoline, will help you save money, and your car should perform better. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I was thrilled to find your column in the Orange County (California) Register. I enjoy it so much. Please remind your readers that a yearly visit to the eye doctor can find early symptoms of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, etc.
I had an amazing experience at our local optometry school’s eye clinic. I made an appointment, was seen in the most up-to-date facility by optometry interns, and then had a follow-up by the attending optometrist. What a great hidden treasure! — Susan in Long Beach, California
Training colleges are good resources for everything from hair cutting and cosmetic treatments to health and dental care. The students are supervised by pros. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: I sealed some envelopes before I had put an RSVP card in, but all I had to do was freeze the envelope, and it was easy to open, stick the card in and reseal. — Tiffany D. in North Carolina
This will work for some envelopes. Resealing them may take glue. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: Recently, while in line at a cafeteria, I noticed a woman pick up a piece of pie, hold it to her nose and sniff, then return it to the counter. Needless to say, I was stunned.
Please remind folks that such behavior poses a serious health hazard during flu season. — Leslie A. in Texas
DEAR HELOISE: We had cloudy drinking glasses, and a friend asked if I used powdered dishwasher detergent. When I told her I did, she suggested switching to liquid detergent or the pods. Presto! My glasses came out clear as can be. — Joan S., Hallowell, Maine
DEAR HELOISE: When I pour fresh water into a pet bowl, I drop any extra water in my plants as I go to the sink. — A Reader, via email
When changing the water, take the old, “dirty” water and use it for the plants, too. — Heloise
