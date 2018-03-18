DEAR READERS: Today’s Sound Off is about diapers that are not disposed of properly. — Heloise
“DEAR HELOISE: Nothing seems to be as disgusting as seeing a used disposable diaper lying in a parking lot, on the ground at a campground or anywhere other than in a trash receptacle. If you need to change your baby’s diaper, carry plastic shopping bags with you, and put the diaper in them until you can get to a proper trash can. It’s an unsanitary and unnecessary habit to just toss a used diaper any other place except into a trash can.” — Claire T., Scottsbluff, Nebraska
DEAR READERS: Here are some things we forget to sanitize but should:
The handles on refrigerator doors; a computer mouse; cellphones; car keys. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: There are no ashtrays in my home. They remind me of my mother’s suffering from emphysema. There are plenty of small dishes that could be used instead. — Marsha M., via email
Marsha, yes, and there are other things you can use in place of an ashtray for visitors who smoke: flat seashells, baby-food jars and shallow pet food cans, to name a few. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: Please tell your readers to wash all of their makeup brushes and applicators at least once a week! I learned this the hard way by being careless about cleaning my makeup tools and brushes, and ended up with a terrible skin infection. It’s cost me a considerable amount of money to clear up, and left my skin looking rough and scarred. — Maddy H., Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
DEAR HELOISE: On rainy days, my pups like to go for walks or out to the yard, and they come in with muddy paws. I use old bath towels (usually cut into quarters) to wipe off their paws before they track mud all over the house. These old towels can be washed and reused, and are better for the environment than paper towels. — Lois R., Fargo, North Dakota
DEAR HELOISE: My ex-husband left 42 trophies behind when he moved out, and I’d like to get rid of them. Can anyone else use these items? — Tiffany M., Fort Wayne, Indiana
Tiffany, yes, try the Salvation Army, or possibly, if they are in good shape, remove the nameplates and ask if a local high school could use them. There also are athletic organizations that might be interested, such as a children’s league or a bowling team. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: At work last week, I lost the back to my earring. I have pierced ears, and the earrings I had on were some of my favorites. I took a pencil with an eraser on the end, cut off the eraser part and used it as an earring back. Worked like a charm! — Corky W., Fort Myers, Florida
©2018 King Features