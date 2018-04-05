DEAR HELOISE: Many people swear by lavender oil to help them sleep. When I’m having a mild bout of insomnia, I like to put some lavender oil on a couple of cotton balls, then place the lavender-scented cotton balls inside my pillowcase. I can smell the clean scent of old English lavender and sleep like a baby. — Gina R., Medford, Oregon
DEAR HELOISE: One sure way to kill broad-leaf weeds is to place a shot of vinegar where the dandelion plant was. Be careful not to splash the other plants around the weed. This also works on Bermuda grass between cracks and crevices. — Louisa F., Wausau, Wisconsin
DEAR HELOISE: One of my favorite tools around the house is index cards. I make a list of items I need to pick up at the store, or make a list of places where I need to stop, or jot down something important someone said to me. I always have a couple of index cards with me. I also can leave messages for my husband or kids on an index card. — JoAnn Y., Hattiesburg, Mississippi
DEAR HELOISE: After a cold or flu, it’s always wise to make sure to disinfect items we’ve handled, such as a computer mouse, toothbrush handles, door handles, etc. It’s so easy to pass on germs that could be killed with disinfecting wipes or cleaners. — Cathy P., Claymont, Delaware
DEAR HELOISE: There are many hydrating masks on the market, but for me, the best is one I make from natural products that are already in my kitchen. I blend together 2 teaspoons of lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of sour cream, one egg yolk and half a cup of oatmeal, which has been made into a powder in my blender, and make a paste out of it. Then I apply it to my face with a wide artist’s brush and lie down for half an hour. I rinse off with warm water and see how nice my skin looks. — Angie H., Elmira, New York
DEAR HELOISE: Since my job requires that I stand for several hours a day, my feet usually get tired by the time I get home. One of the best ways to give myself a foot massage is to roll my feet over a rubber ball, one ball per foot. Afterward, I soak my feet in a pan of water with 3 tablespoons of baking soda for about 30 minutes, then dry my feet off and use a little lotion on them.
If my feet get very dry, I rub olive oil into them, slip on a pair of cotton socks and leave them on overnight. My feet feel great afterward. — Helen B., Juneau, Alaska
DEAR HELOISE: My big complaint is about place mats.
I used to be able to find place mats for my round table that were curved to fit the round edge. I have a hard time finding them now. — Marilyn P., via email
