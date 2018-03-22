LaVega Primary parade
Pre-K students at La Vega Primary School march down the hallway to the parking lot during their first Vocabulary Parade this week. As part of the parade, more than 360 students wore costumes designed to depict their favorite vocabulary word. They also played vocabulary-related games.

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

