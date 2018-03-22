Pre K students at LaVega Primary parade down the hallway to the parting lot during their First Volcabulary Parade. Over 360 students wearing coustumes designed to depict their favorite vocabulary word participated in the parade. Afterwards they played vocabulary related games.
- Tweet offering home to gun protesters launches movement
- The Latest: Senate approves $1.3 trillion spending bill
- Senate OKs $1.3 trillion for defense, domestic programs, sending measure to Trump and averting weekend federal shutdown
- Trump team may shift strategy after legal shake-up
- Huge spending bill clears key Senate hurdle as Congress nears OK of big boosts for defense, domestic programs
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 23