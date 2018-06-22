A renovation accident at Cameron Park-area home Friday caused injuries to two workers, including one who suffered extensive burns, fire officials said.
Fire crews were called shortly before 1 p.m. to the 600 block of Baker Lane, where crews were renovating a home, Assistant Waco Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said.
Workers said the accident occurred while they were buffing the floor using lacquer thinner. A spark flew off a piece of machinery and landed in an open bucket of the thinner, igniting it and engulfing the room in flames, Waco Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Riley Kilgo said.
A 33-year-old man was surrounded by the fire and suffered second- and third-degree burns to about 80 percent of his body, Kilgo said.
The second worker, a 32-year-old man, jumped out a window when the fire overtook the room. He suffered first- and second-degree burns, primarily to his legs.
Both men were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment then flown to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. Waco Fire Marshal’s Office Capt. Gary Lee said the preliminary investigation indicated the fire appears to be accidental.
Woman missing
Lacy Lakeview police are searching for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen at her home Monday night, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Belinda Michelle Wilson, also known as Machelle Walker, was last seen between 8 and 9 p.m. Monday at her home near Craven Avenue and Interstate 35, Truehitt said. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and flip flops.
Officials believe Wilson had an identification card and an insurance card with her but left behind her cellphone and keys, Truehitt said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 799-3571.
Caregiver arrested
A second part-time caregiver for a disabled Mart woman was arrested Thursday, accused along with the other caregiver of using the woman’s debit card last month without her permission, an arrest affidavit states.
Tabitha Kay Markum, 27, of Waco, and Brandon Lee Bracknell, 26, of Mart, were responsible for providing part-time home health services for the woman, who is paralyzed, according to the affidavit. They took the woman’s debit card last month and charged $575.76 to it without her permission, the affidavit states. Bracknell was arrested June 5, and Markum was arrested Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of exploitation of a disabled person and a Class A misdemeanor charge of theft under $750. Markum was also arrested on a possession of a controlled substance charge.
The affidavit states the woman fell asleep with both Markum and Bracknell in her home and woke up to find an automated notification on her phone about a withdrawal made from her account. The woman realized her caregivers were no longer in the house and suspected the pair took her debit card.
Using information on the transactions, Mart police were able to identify Bracknell and Markum on surveillance video using the card to withdraw money from an ATM in a gas station in Mart, according to the affidavit. The video also shows Markum use the card to buy cigarettes from the store, the affidavit states.
Bracknell and Markum remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday. Bracknell’s bond is listed at $7,000, and Markum’s is listed at $10,000.
Abandoned animals
A Bruceville-Eddy woman was arrested Friday, accused of abandoning a dog and cat in an unsanitary home for about six weeks, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detectives said.
Megan Ann McSwain, 37, was arrested after deputies were called to the 400 block of old Moody Road on Monday, about six weeks after McSwain’s ex-husband had evicted her from the home, officials said. The man returned to the home Monday and called authorities before he went inside because the smell coming from the house was so strong he was unsure what he would find, Detective Terry Fuller said
.
A warrant was later issued for McSwain’s arrest on a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
She was arrested Friday and taken to McLennan County Jail. She remained in custody Friday evening with bond listed at $1,000.