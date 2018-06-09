A lawsuit filed in state district court Monday alleges that the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission improperly fired one of its sergeants after he told federal law enforcement that state Sen. Joan Huffman had blocked an investigation into a Longview bar she and her husband partially owned.
The whistleblower lawsuit against the TABC — where the former sergeant, Marcus Stokke, worked for 16 years — says that last year Stokke told the FBI, a federal prosecutor and the agency’s internal affairs department that Huffman interfered in an investigation into Graham Central Station. The bar had drawn scrutiny for failing to report multiple “breaches of the peace” that took place on or near its premises, including a sexual assault, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in Austin.
In a statement to the Tribune, Huffman, R-Houston, wrote, “These claims are false and have no merit, and are not deserving of any further comment.” Huffman, who chairs the Senate State Affairs Committee, did not respond to questions about the extent of her ownership stake in Graham Central Station, which no longer appears to be open.
Bill Miller, a consultant representing Huffman’s husband, Keith Lawyer, said Lawyer sold his interest in the bar in 2015, two years before the lawsuit claims the interference took place. TABC spokesman Chris Porter said the agency is unable to comment on pending litigation.