The driver arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash last week that killed a cyclist ran a red light before striking the victim, an arrest affidavit states.
Jason Lamar Davis, 26, of Moody, was arrested Tuesday and was later charged in the death of Ricky Ray Wilkerson, whom Davis is accused of striking June 15 at the intersection of North 15th Street and West Waco Drive. An anonymous tip from the public helped police track down the 2008 Chevy Silverado that Davis was hiding in Moody after striking Wilkerson, according to the affidavit.
When police found the truck, damage to the vehicle matched the damage that witnesses described to the truck that killed Wilkerson, the affidavit states. The driver’s side mirror was knocked off and left at the crash site, police said.
“Jason Lamar Davis was interviewed and confessed that he was the driver of the pickup at the time of the wreck,” the affidavit states.
Davis, who was arrested Tuesday for outstanding child support warrants, was also being held on a second-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid, resulting in death.
Completed bond information was not immediately listed Thursday afternoon.
Multiple warrants
Hewitt police arrested a man suspected in a hit-and-run earlier this month after they located him through a social media ad for a set of speakers, Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.
As police investigated the hit-and-run that happened June 1 in the 800 block of North Hewitt Drive, they identified Mark Joseph Cross, 35, of Bruceville-Eddy as a suspect, Saunders said. They found Cross also had warrants out of Waco and believed he was unlikely to come in voluntarily, Saunders said.
A detective found Cross was selling speakers on a social media website and made contact with him through the site.
“During the conversation, it came up that Cross could also sell (the undercover detective) some drugs,” Saunders said. “Officers agreed, and we had checked and found that he had warrants out of Waco, so we set up a meet in Bellmead.”
Police arrested Cross after he arrived at the meeting location, Saunders said. During the search of Cross and his vehicle, police found a usable amount of marijuana and about a gram of methamphetamine, he said.
Police arrested Cross on a state jail felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor of possession of marijuana. He was also arrested on an outstanding third-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon from a Waco police case and two Beverly Hills police charges of striking an unattended vehicle and fixture and leaving the scene.
Saunders said the hit-and-run in Hewitt remains under investigation, and charges in that incident had not been formally filed Thursday. Cross remained in custody Thursday afternoon with bond listed at $25,500.
Bomb squad call
Local authorities assisted federal agents who found two grenades as they executed a search warrant at a Bellmead home Thursday, officials said.
Federal agents started searching the home in the 1300 block of Old Dallas Road at about noon, after SWAT officers with Woodway Department of Public Safety cleared the home at the request of Bellmead police, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said. Bellmead police assisted federal authorities throughout the afternoon before an undisclosed suspicious item was found.
Martin declined to comment on the cause for the federal search warrant or to disclose what the suspicious item was.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said the county’s bomb squad removed two items that appeared to be grenades from the home. He said it was not immediately known if the grenades were live.
Federal agents remained at the home into Thursday evening. Calls to federal spokesmen requesting information about the search warrant were not returned Thursday night.