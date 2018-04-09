If you’re going through a kitchen renovation, you might be surprised how much of your old stuff is actually recyclable. Stainless steel from kitchen sinks, appliances and even old pots, pans and flatware are all coveted recyclables. Not only can you bring these items to most scrap metal yards, they’ll pay you for the material. Plus, they’ll make sure to drain all of the harmful fluids in your fridge properly. Steel, cast iron and aluminum are often used in kitchens and are all recyclable materials.
© 2018 Danny Seo