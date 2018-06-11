DEAR READERS: There’s concern about privacy on the internet; here are some hints that can help you stay safe on social media sites:
- Allow access to your social media pages only to people you know.
- Don’t list your complete date of birth, physical and/or email address or phone number. This information could be used to steal your identity.
- Be careful with pictures you post. Think of everyone who could see them.
- Make sure you must approve a post you are “tagged in” before it goes on your social media page.
- Change your password often.
All of these hints can be taken care of in the “Settings” section of a social media website.
Staying safe online is your job; check your teen children’s pages also. — Heloise
P.S. Before you comment on a post, think: Are you damaging a reputation? What is the tone of what you’re writing? Can what you’re writing be used against you?
DEAR HELOISE: I dropped a liquid laundry detergent bottle on my vinyl floor, which made a real mess.
I sprinkled baking soda on the spill, completely covering it, and swept the mess into a pile and then into the dustpan. I could then wash the area without a lot of bubbles. — Becky H., Reynoldsburg, Ohio
DEAR HELOISE: I use masking tape to pick up small pieces of glass. Works great, and it’s safe. — A Reader, via email
Vacuum thoroughly afterward to get all the splinters. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: The airline I just used would improve its service if it took these two suggestions:
Prepackaged hand wipes on each meal tray: Most people want to wash their hands before and after eating.
Prepackaged pacifiers for flight attendants to give to crying babies: Air pressure changes can hurt their ears — mommies would appreciate the help. — Ruth T., Schertz, Texas
