Moving? When you’re in need of cardboard boxes, you may experience some sticker shock when you go to purchase them. But you can score free moving boxes in your community with a little research and ingenuity. Websites like FreeCycle and Craigslist are always good places to check; use the “wanted” section to ask for boxes. Usually people who have completed a move are eager to get rid of their boxes. And U-Haul has a service called “Customer Connect” that lets you search for free moving boxes near you; just enter your ZIP code at uhaul.com/exchange.
© 2018 Danny Seo