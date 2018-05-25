DEAR HELOISE: I need your advice. My two little schnauzers are using my living room rug as their potty! — Joan S., via email
Joan, don’t despair — you can teach an old dog, or a new dog, new tricks! Let’s look at some potty-training hints from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (www.aspca.org).
First, reprimanding the dog for past accidents doesn’t work. If you spot your little guys doing their duty right then, it’s OK to spook them to get them to stop. Stomp, clap or give a low-toned “NO!”
Watch your pups closely, and don’t let them have the run of the house. Pacing back and forth, sniffing the carpet and walking in a circle all are signs that it’s time to go outside.
It’s time to celebrate when they get it right! Big pats and praise are in order, and maybe a small treat. — Heloise
DEAR READERS: When you flush the toilet, it’s usually a good idea to close the lid before you flush, whenever possible. Tiny droplets of dirty water can spray into the air and spread to toothbrushes, soaps, etc. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: When my kids were young, we went to the beach often. They didn’t like to rinse off in the cold water. We would take a 2-liter bottle of water and leave it in the car window to warm.
When we returned to the car, there’d be warm water to rinse them with. The bottles also are good to freeze for a large ice chest. As the water melts, you have cold water to drink. I read your column every day. — Donna Jo, via email
The water in the car in the summer sun actually can get quite hot! Test the water before pouring it on skin. — Heloise
©2018 King Features
Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.