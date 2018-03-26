If you use dryer sheets in your dryer, listen up: It’s time to wash your lint trap. Over time, dryer sheets leave an invisible film over the small mesh fabric on your lint trap. This prevents your dryer from properly collecting lint, which can slow down the efficiency of the dryer and also create a potential fire hazard.

To prevent this, remove the trapped lint, then wash the lint trap with hot, soapy water while you scrub it with an old toothbrush. Allow it to dry before reinserting. You’ll be amazed how well your dryer works!

