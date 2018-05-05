OVERTON – A $382,800 federal grant will fund research to identify the impacts of prenatal stress on beef cattle DNA, white blood cells, other tissue and subsequent changes in genetics related to temperament, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientist.
Dr. Ron Randel, AgriLife Research physiologist, said the three-year grant will finance research focused on the “effect of prenatal stress on DNA methylation and correspondence with gene expression in cattle” at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton. The research team includes Drs. Penny Riggs, David Riley and Thomas Welsh from the animal science department at Texas A&M University in College Station.
Funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
Randel said the research will follow his and others’ previous studies of Brahman cattle herds at the center, which found stresses pregnant cows experienced affected calves in utero, making them more aggressive than calves born to unstressed mothers.
Temperamental animals are more difficult to manage, so producers look for genetic markers that indicate docility, Randel said.